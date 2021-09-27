Cliftonville and Glentoran to go head-to-head for new Women's Premiership trophy

The race for the Danske Bank Women's Premiership title will go down to the wire between Cliftonville and Glentoran and, if they needed any more motivation, they might have just received it.

With the two sides tied on 46 points with just two games left to play, and the pair set to play each other on Wednesday at the BetMcLean Oval, it could not be tighter at the top going down the stretch.

And whichever side does emerge victorious at the end of the season will have the honour of being the first team to lift the new Danske Bank Women's Premiership trophy, which was unveiled by the Northern Ireland Football League on Monday afternoon (NIFL).

The trophy resembles a gold and silver plated torch and could be handed out after the game at The Oval on Wednesday if results go in Glentoran's favour.

Neil Coleman, head of NIFL's Marketing & Communications, stated; “We felt that the growth and importance of the Women’s Premiership required a statement trophy to represent our vision for the league and with the striking new torch trophy, we feel that this is a perfect fit for that vision.

“The Women’s Premiership is the pinnacle of competitive football in Northern Ireland and the female athletes currently representing our six member clubs are carrying that torch for future generations of teams, players, coaches and fans of our league.

“The imagery of this trophy being presented to this year’s winning captain next week is hugely important as a beacon to all aspiring young female players during a period of real growth in this strand of the game.”

Glentoran could retain their title on Wednesday if they beat the Reds in their final meeting of the season as they would pull three points ahead and secure the head-to-head tie-breaker having already won two of the three meetings between the two sides this season.

That would mean even if they lost on the final day to Derry City, the best Cliftonville could do would be draw level with them on points again, which wouldn't be good enough due to the head-to-head.

However, if the Reds won on Wednesday, they would simply need to avoid defeat in their final game against Sion Swifts to lift the trophy.

A draw would take the two teams to the final day level on points, meaning whichever side picked up more match points would be the champions. If both sides picked up the same number of points then Glentoran would retain their title on head-to-head.