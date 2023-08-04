Cliftonville announce arrival of duo as Larne swoop for Mexican star on loan

Cliftonville have continued their summer business after bringing in defender Sean Stewart on loan from Norwich City and midfielder Conor Pepper from Linfield.

The pair arrive just in time for the Reds’ opening game of the new season against Glenavon in a weeks’ time and will add to what manager Jim Magilton hopes to be a title-chasing squad.

Full-back Stewart arrives for the season from Championship side Norwich, where he has been part of their Under-18 and Under-23 sides as part of his scholarship deal with the club.

Magilton is very familiar with the former St Oliver Plunkett star having worked with him with the underage international system and he was called up to the Northern Ireland senior squad for their training camp in England last year.

“Sean is a player I know very well and who I believe can do a good job for us,” explained Magilton.

“We’ve been working hard for a very long time to find players who fit into what we’re trying to do and Sean fits the bill of what we’re looking for at Cliftonville. I’m sure our supporters will make him very welcome and, like me, they look forward to seeing him in a Red shirt throughout the season ahead.”

Pepper joins after three years with Linfield, where the 29-year-old won the Premiership and Irish Cup double in the 2020/21 season, and will bring a wealth of experience to the Reds’ squad.

As well as his success with the Blues, the former Republic of Ireland Under-19s international won the Scottish League One title with Greenock Morton in 2015 and has also played for Glentoran in the Irish League.

“Conor is a very dependable player who I’m very happy to have got on board,” explained Magilton. “He’s hard-working, he’s versatile and has plenty of experience that can only be of benefit to us. I’m looking forward to seeing him in a Cliftonville shirt.”

Meanwhile, Larne have gone down a unique route for their latest arrival at Inver Park after agreeing a deal in principle to loan Mexican midfielder Jaziel Orozco from MLS side Real Salt Lake City.

The 19-year-old, who can also play in defence, has spent the first half of the season on loan at Liga MX side Santos Laguna and made four MLS appearances last season.