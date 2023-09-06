Cliftonville Ladies left chasing shadows as Benfica show the gulf in Champions League class

Benfica 8 Cliftonville Ladies 1

The higher you rise in any sport the smaller the margins become.

Cliftonville Ladies found that out on the biggest night in their history as their Women’s Champions League debut opened their eyes to a huge gulf in class. A chasm really.

At this level the speed of the opposition can leave you chasing shadows. Even the smallest mistakes are punished.

Cliftonville learned all that in the space of 65 minutes as Portuguese giants Benfica inflicted an 8-1 defeat on the Irish League champions.

If playing on this stage was about making memories Caitlin McGuinness now has one that will last a lifetime, scoring a superb header to give the Solitude girls something to take from the game. After holding out for first 25 minutes one goal led to another — and another and then another — as the Reds found themselves 4-0 down by half-time.

A bullet header from Marie D’Anjou put Benfica in front. It was Andrea Falcon’s reaction to chase the ball out to the left after a cross from the right beat everyone in the middle that really made the chance, with the defence slow to close her down.

Cliftonville did enjoy some possession in the opposing half, but when they lost it high up the pitch 34 minutes in Benfica broke quickly and then luck went out the window as Rachel Norney saved Falcon’s shot, but after Toni Leigh Finnegan cleared Lucia Alves’ effort off line the ball hit the Reds goalkeeper before rebounding into the net.

Two minutes later Falcon powered down the left, Andreia Faria pulled the ball back and Alves this time needed no help in smashing home.

Four minutes before the break a free kick was beautifully flighted in from the right, Falcon got in ahead of Fi Morgan to divert a header into the unguarded side of the net. That pace the elite players have brought about the fifth goal, again when Cliftonville had the ball in the Benfica half, with an incisive drive forward, neat passing in substitute Lara Martins providing the finish.

Then class really did show — as well as fine margins coming into play. Vicky Carleton did well to win a challenge on the edge of her own box, but the ball broke to Martin and she produced a wonderful Rabona finish from 12 yards.

Then cometh the hour, cometh Cliftonville’s moment. Finnegan delivered the corner and Caitlin McGuinness rose to head in. Alves added the seventh when she shuffled past Morgan to finish and Beatriz Nogueira an eighth with a header.

BENFICA: Pauels, Araujo, Rebelo (C Costa 46), Ucheibe, Alves, Faria (Norton 58), Gasper, D’Anjou (Almeida 58), Nogueira, Raysla (Martins 46), Falco (Almendariz 67.

Unused subs: Vilao, R Costa, Seiça, Cintra, Nazareth, Almeida, Amado, Salvador.

Referee: Oxana Cruc (Macedonia).

CLIFTONVILLE LADIES: Norney, Magee (O McGuinness 62), Burrows, Morgan, Doherty, Finnegan (White 78), McDaniel (Maxwell 62), Callaghan, Carleton, C McGuinness (Shaw 91), K McGuinness.

Unused subs: Ferguson, Bradley, Davis, Reilly, Markey, Irvine, Anderson, Campbell.

Player of the match: Andrea Falcon

Match rating: 8/10