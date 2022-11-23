Co Down entrepreneur aiding recovery of world’s top football stars in Qatar through his state-of-the-art ice baths

Cristiano Ronaldo using one of Colin's ice baths for his recovery

A Co Down innovator and entrepreneur has revealed his Northern Irish-designed and manufactured ice baths are being used by the world’s top stars at the Qatar World Cup.

Colin Edgar’s baths have been being manufactured between Dromore and Dromara for over 20 years, with clients including the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, AC Milan and Bayern Munich.

Mr Edgar is founder and managing director of CET CryoSpas, and outside of the world of football, his client base extends to the US military, the English National Ballet, the Team GB training facility, and numerous German Olympic facilities.

They have been installed into several World Cup Stadiums in Qatar, including the Lusail Iconic Stadium, the largest stadium which will host the final.

Critical to the recovery of top athletes for lowering the risk of injury and post-match fatigue, Colin’s company has around a dozen of the products in the Middle Eastern nation.

Those utilising the baths have included some of the game’s most famous stars including, Cristiano Ronaldo, who is set to leave Manchester United “with immediate effect” after his club said the decision was by “mutual agreement”.

CET CryoSpas also have another range of their products at over 100 recovery and therapy centres around Ireland which can also be enjoyed by the general public.

“We have them in Qatar, all the teams will be using them at the stadiums and there is a facility there. All the players of all the teams will be using this facility for their recovery,” he said.

Portaferry runner Ciara Mageean using the ice bath

“We will have quite a lot of exposure during the World Cup. I think there are about four or five stadiums where we have two baths in each.

“We have done so many different events over the years like London 2012, Wimbledon – we have had eight units at Wimbledon now for 10 years.

“We also supply individual players, including supplying Brazilian international Casemiro, who recently transferred to Manchester United and about three weeks ago we installed one into his £5 million house.

“With the standard ice bath, you are in cold water whereas ours have 20 jets targeting calves, hamstrings and glutes.

“You have a much more penetrating cold. On the one hand you don’t have to stay in as long. The usual time is around 10-15 mins, whereas with our product it is 3 to 6 minutes because you get a much more intense cold.

“We are producing all this between Dromore and Dromara in what is a field in Co Down basically.”