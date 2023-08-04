Coleraine survive early scare and kick off new Premiership season with derby win over Ballymena

Coleraine 2 Ballymena United 1

Coleraine recovered from an early setback as Matthew Shevlin netted either side of half-time to see off a dogged Ballymena United as the new Sports Direct Premiership season got under way.

In what was Jim Ervin’s first game in charge, the era got off to the perfect start as the Sky Blues took a 12th minute lead at a packed Showgrounds.

A pin-point cross by Steven McCullough was on a sixpence for Colin Coates – who was appointed club captain at Ballymena – and he lead by example as his header found the bottom corner.

The visitors were buoyed by that early opener and nearly doubled their lead through another summer signing as Michael Place centred the ball for Johnny McMurray but his low attempt was comfortably held by Gareth Deane.

The Bannsiders would draw level on 27 minutes and through a very familiar source. A quick corner kick caused United lapping and this allowed Conor McKendry to cross the ball and Shevlin was in the right place at the right time to emphatically blast home.

McCullough already showed his threat from a set-piece for the opener and he almost went from goal provider to goal scorer on 27 minutes. A low free-kick was heading towards the bottom corner but Deane managed to claw the ball around the post.

The first-half would be interrupted by a series of yellow cards as a total of eight players would be cautioned – with Ervin also a recipient of a card from referee Tony Clarke.

The final chance of the opening 45 minutes would come via another set piece as Lee Lynch’s delivery met the head of Stephen O’Donnell but the Bannsiders captain couldn’t find the target.

Oran Kearney’s men would make a bright start to the second-half and threatened three times within a matter of minutes as McKendry and Scott fired off target, either side of Lynch’s piledriver that was palmed away by O’Neill.

However, Coleraine would make that pressure count by forging ahead just after the hour mark as McKendry danced his way into the edge of the box and his cross was slammed home for Shevlin’s second of the evening.

The hosts went in quick search of killing the game as David McDaid was denied by O’Neill, a matter of minutes before Jamie Glackin hit the outside of the post after more great work by McKendry.

The Braidmen would bring on Fiontan O’Boyle and TJ Murray in a bid to find a leveller but it would be set-pieces that would bring the most danger as Coates was thwarted by Deane.

The livewire McKendry would go close yet again as he slipped the ball over a defensive leg and let rip with a half volley that fizzed by the upright.

A final chance would come and go for Ervin’s battlers as the ball was released to Ryan Waide 20 yards from goal but his attempt was straight down the throat of Deane.

A defeat for Ervin in his maiden game in charge but plenty of positives for the new man to take for challenges further on down the line.

COLERAINE: Deane, D. Jarvis, Kelly, McKendry, Lowry, Shevlin (Mitchell 88), McDaid (Kane 80), O’Donnell, Lynch, Glackin, Scott.

Subs not used: Gallagher, Farren, Cole, O’Mahony, Doherty.

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill, Whiteside, Coates, Gawne (Walsh 17 (O’Boyle 79)), Graham, Waide, McCullough, McGuigan (Murray 86), McGrory (Nelson 79), McMurray, Place.

Subs not used: Johnston, Gibson, Tennant.

Referee: Tony Clarke

Man of the Match: Conor McKendry

Match Rating: 7/10

Relive all the action from our LIVE blog below...