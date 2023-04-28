Colm Whelan header seals vital and deserved home win for Derry City over resilient St Pat’s

Derry City 2 St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Colm Whelan came off the bench to help Derry City to a deserved 2-0 win over St Patrick’s Athletic at the Brandywell.

The striker, who scored at Cork City last week, was on hand to head in from Ben Doherty’s corner late in the second-half to seal an important and deserved win for the home side, who welcome champions Shamrock Rovers on Monday.

Derry, with a record of just one win in five home games this season, had an early scare from the first corner of the game when Thijs Timmermans delivered the ball right on top of goalkeeper Brian Maher and defender Noah Lewis got there first, but headed down and just wide from close range.

DerryCity's Ben Doherty celebrates scoring a penalty with teammates — © ©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

The home side came even closer in response as Michael Duffy began to grow in influence, and it was he who picked out the run of Doherty to set up Ollie O’Neill in the area, but his effort came back off the base of the post with Dean Lyness beaten.

City came close again on 17 minutes when Doherty’s corner was met by Cameron McJannet, whose header was then headed goalwards by Duffy, but Lyness clutched the ball on the goal-line much to the relief of the St Pat’s players.

Lyness came to St Pat’s rescue twice in a matter of seconds on the half-hour as Derry City came close to opening the scoring.

A brilliant one-two between Doherty and O’Neill set up the former with a clear shot on goal which the St Pat’s goalkeeper brilliantly stopped, but he was fortunate that Doherty swung wildly at the rebound and missed the ball completely.

Derry remained on the front foot however and Duffy tried his luck from 20 yards with a curling effort which Lyness had to push past the post for a corner.

Derry City's Michael Duffy and St Patrick’s Athletic’s Noah Lewis — © ©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

The chances just kept coming for Derry and they carved the St Pat’s defence apart again on 36 minutes. Sadou Diallo played Ryan Graydon in behind Anto Breslin and the winger whipped in a cross to the inrushing Duffy who met the ball on the volley but his effort flashed wide.

Derry wasted no time in getting back onto the front foot at the start of the second-half when Duffy’s free-kick into the area found McJannet in space, but the defender volleyed over.

Graydon then curled an effort just over the bar as the home side got closer and closer to a goal.

Derry’s frustrations in front of goal finally ended when they were awarded a penalty on 72 minutes.

Derry City's Colm Whelan celebrates his goal — © ©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

Graydon went on a run directly at the heart of the visitors’ defence and went down under a challenge from Noah Lewis.

After a moment’s hesitation, referee Paul McLaughlin pointed to the penalty spot and Doherty rifled in his third goal of the season to make it 1-0.

City then doubled their lead to secure the points just seven minutes later.

From the hosts’ 10th corner of the evening, substitute Whelan rose highest to power in a header from Doherty’s corner to score his first Brandywell goal.

Derry City: Maher, Boyce, Doherty, McJannet, S McEleney, Diallo (McEneff 69), O’Reilly, Graydon, O’Neill, Duffy (Coll 85), C Kavanagh (Whelan 64).

St Patrick’s Athletic: Lyness, Lewis, Sjoberg, Breslin, Curtis, Lennon, Timmermans (Murphy 75), Forrester, M Doyle (Carty 87), Mulraney (Atakayi 83), E Doyle (Lonergan 75).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin

Man of the Match: Michael Duffy

Match Rating: 8/10