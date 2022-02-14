Communities Minister postpones regional football stadia plans

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has confirmed that plans for £36m of funding to update regional soccer stadiums in Northern Ireland will not go ahead.

Ms Hargey said that the collapse of the Stormont Executive meant she was no longer able to move forward with the plans, despite funding having been allocated in 2015.

Answering questions in the Stormont Assembly, the Sinn Fein Minister said she shared the frustrations of other members but that the plan needed an Executive sign off.

DUP MLA Peter Weir questioned why the Minister needed Executive approval when the money had already been approved for the programme.

She replied: “The proposal was always to go back to the Executive for final sign-off and for the funding to be committed. That had not been done.”

Referring to Paul Givan resigning as First Minister and collapsing the Executive, she added: “It is not my fault that people walked out of the Executive. I had aimed for that to be done before the end of the mandate, but unfortunately, because some chose to walk away, decisions cannot be taken by the Executive.”

She also said there had been significant changes in the game since the initial funding had been announced, including a growing demand for grassroots sports and the growth of women’s football.

“Unfortunately, I cannot give a date because there is no Executive to sign off and commit to the final budget.”

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster, Northern Ireland Football League Gerard Lawlor said he had little faith the Minister intended to progress the project.

“We’re now waiting nearly 11 years for this, I don’t think now where we’re sitting on February 14 that the Minister was ever going to deliver this in the current mandate,” he said.

“We have been asking for clarity… I know a lot of people are upset at this tonight, I’m not surprised in the slightest.”