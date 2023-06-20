Community Shield kick-off brought forward by 90 minutes following fan complaints

The Community Shield kick off time has been brought forward (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Community Shield kick-off time has been brought forward by 90 minutes following fan complaints.

The Football Association confirmed on Tuesday that the match between Manchester City and Arsenal at Wembley on Sunday, August 6 would now kick off at 4pm instead of 5.30pm.

It said the decision had been reached after “following consultation with our broadcast partners, the local authorities, police, and the competing clubs”.

The governing body added: “The decision to move the kick-off time was taken following full consideration of the transport challenges for fans returning to Manchester after the match.”

The 1894 group of Manchester City supporters called on fans to boycott the match, with people encouraged to donate to Manchester food banks instead.