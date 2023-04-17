Confidence key for Cole as Beann Mhadaghain train sights on cup glory

Valley men set for showdown with Greencastle Rovers at Blanchflower Stadium in Junior Shield decider on Wednesday

Beann Mhadaghain boss Damian Cole is urging his players to believe in themselves ahead of their tilt at Junior Shield glory at the Blanchflower Stadium on Wednesday (7.45 kick-off).

The Newtownabbey side’s star has been on the rise for years now, with Cole’s predecessor Billy Wylie guiding them to back-to-back promotions in the Amateur League either side of Covid following their switch from the Belfast & District in 2019.

But as ever in football, there have been setbacks along the way, and none more so than the two semi-finals they lost last season, one in the Junior Shield to Willowbank when they were well-beaten, and another in the Cochrane Corry to Bangor Young Men.

Cole only took charge of the team over the summer, but he was on the sidelines with Wylie for those two defeats and remembers them well.

There was another painful cup loss this season too, this time to Glengormley and Valley Leisure Centre neighbours St Mary’s in the Junior Shield, a result which was subsequently overturned after a player registration gaffe.

That set up a last four showdown with Harryville Homers and a gutsy performance which Cole hopes can galvanise his team ahead of their decider against Paddy Duffy’s Greencastle Rovers under the lights in east Belfast on Wednesday evening.

The Homers have been the benchmark in junior football for the best part of a decade now, so their semi-final win, albeit by the lottery of penalty kicks, is a massive confidence booster for Cole and his side.

Even so, he admits he was, and remains, hugely impressed by the Ballymena outfit.

“The Homers match, we were brilliant on the night, but we had to be, and even then, we still found ourselves going to penalties,” he said.

“They are a top, top side; I got to go and see them a few times as well, I watched them against Strathroy in the Junior Cup semi-final and they are just a real smashing side.

“So yes, it’s brilliant to beat them and get into the final, but it also shows our lads that they do have it in their locker, that they are good enough.

“But you have to be at it too. We’ve always felt we were good enough to do some damage in one of these competitions.

“But to do well, you have to be insanely good, like the Newingtons or Crumlin Stars, or you need a bit of luck.

“Now we got a massive slice of luck on our side being reinstated in the competition, so we can’t do any gurning about that now, we’ve got our luck, we need to now go and do the rest.”

Like the Homers, Cole liked what he saw when he ran the rule over the opposition on Saturday there, leaving him in no doubt his side will need to summon everything they’ve got once again to drag themselves over the line.

“We’ve had Greencastle watched a few times now, we’ve did our homework on them as we did the Homers, so we’ll prepare as best we can,” said Cole.

“We’d a good win in our last game (a 9-1 win at Lower Shankill), three different hat-tricks which is always good, getting the forwards scoring before a big one.

“But you know yourself come Wednesday all that goes out the window.

“Greencastle are very good on the wings, a couple of really pacy wingers, they’ve two really good ball players in the middle of the park, and a real engine in there, their captain Jordy O’Kane.

“And they’ve a big lad (Sean) Southam plays up front for them, a big unit, good at holding the ball up, doesn’t have the pace to get in behind but he’ll certainly cause you a lot of problems.

“They are not too dissimilar to the way the Homers set up actually, and we really need to be at it — if we’re not, they will beat us no problem.

“We are certainly not taking them lightly, they won their last game 11-0 or something, I left at half-time on Saturday, I’d seen enough.

“But it’s going to be a good game, two local teams and good friends too, it should be a great occasion, that’s for sure.”