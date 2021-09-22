Conor Bradley: Jurgen Klopp hails ‘super’ Northern Irish talent after historic Liverpool debut at Norwich

It was a huge night for Conor Bradley and it ended with some praise from the boss. Pic: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Northern Ireland teenager Conor Bradley was hailed as “super” by Jurgen Klopp after enjoying a winning start to his first team career at Liverpool and creating history in the process as the Reds triumphed 3-0 away to Norwich City in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The 18-year-old defender from Tyrone started at Carrow Road and in doing so became the first Northern Ireland player to feature in a competitive game for Liverpool since Sammy Smyth in 1954.

Bradley already has three caps for his country at senior international level and having performed well in those games he impressed last night in a dream debut.

Liverpool boss Klopp was delighted with Bradley’s display.

“We saw Conor Bradley and I heard before the game he was the first Northern Irish player (to play a competitive game for Liverpool) since 1954. It sounds too long to be honest,” said the German.

"If somebody would have told me that before, I would have brought him (in) probably earlier.

“It is a great, great thing and he played a super game.”

Playing alongside captain for the night Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas in defence with the Republic of Ireland’s Caohimin Kelleher in goal, the youngster from Castlederg surged forward from the right back on numerous occasions much to the pleasure of the travelling support.

After Takumi Minamino had given the Reds an early lead, Bradley conceded a penalty just before the break but Kelleher made an important save from a Christoph Tzolis spot-kick.

In the second period Bradley was involved in the move that led to a Divock Origi goal to kill the Cup tie with Minamino scoring again late in the game.

There was also a Liverpool debut for 16-year-old Kaide Gordon and another 18-year-old Tyler Morton, who came off the bench.

Klopp added: “They play because they are good enough. It was a really good game from all the young boys. The kids did brilliant and were physically really strong.

"That’s maybe the biggest surprise that they could go 94 or 95 minutes. I’m really happy for them. It was a big moment for those boys.

"After the game, when I wanted to say congratulations to Kaide, he said ‘thank-you’ but they deserved it. These boys are good and thank God they are ours.”

For Bradley he will hope that this is the first appearance of many for Liverpool. So too his family and all Liverpool fans from Northern Ireland.

International boss Ian Baraclough will also be delighted and surely will keep him in the squad for next month’s vital World Cup qualifiers away to Bulgaria and Switzerland.

Bradley made his home debut as a substitute for Northern Ireland earlier this month and received a rousing reception from the Windsor Park crowd in a 0-0 draw with the Swiss.