Conor Bradley sends fans wild as he continues outstanding start to the season with another goal for loan side Bolton

Northern Ireland defender Conor Bradley already has fans marvelling at his remarkable start to the season, and he continued that on Tuesday night with his second goal of the campaign for Bolton Wanderers.

The 19-year-old right-back – who is on loan from Liverpool – scored the only goal in Bolton’s League One tie with Morecambe, spinning and scoring past goalkeeper Connor Ripley to earn the home side a 1-0 win.

That takes the Castlederg teen’s tally to two goals and two assists in five games this season, all from defence, and has fans salivating over the prospect of how good he could potentially become.

Bradley is a favourite of Pool manager Jurgen Klopp and was sent out on loan this season to try and maximise his potential, and it certainly looks like he is achieving that with Bolton.

Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has started Bradley in all four League One games this season as the club have started unbeaten, and his goal against Morecambe was his first in League play, having also pocketed a goal in the EFL Cup.

Not only is he thriving when going forward, the eight-times capped international has also helped Bolton concede just one goal in their opening four League games, showing his capabilities off the ball too.

And his exploits at the University of Bolton Stadium thus far have won over his new fanbase, who are thrilled with how he has been performing.

Bradley looks set to play a big role with Bolton for the rest of the season as they try to earn promotion to the Championship and he will hope to sufficiently catch Klopp’s eye ahead of next season, when he will surely try and break into the first team at Anfield.

The teen's form will also be music to the ears of Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough, who will be hoping to call Bradley into his squad for next month's Nations League matches against Kosovo and Greece, where he desperately needs some wins.