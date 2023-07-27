County Antrim boys hold nerve in shoot-out to set up Junior Section Final clash with West Ham

West Ham United are back in the Junior final of the SuperCupNI for the first time in 25 years after they edged past Plymouth Argyle in Portstewart.

The Hammers ended their long wait when they broke their fellow English side’s hearts with a 4-1 victory in a penalty shoot-out.

County Antrim will face the Londoners in the decider after their too won on penalties.

Like the first semi final the game ended 2-2 in normal time before Antrim beat County Armagh 7-6 in the shoot-out. Eamon Tohill scored a brace to help Antrim take the game to spot kicks.

Joel Kerr had a day to remember for County Tyrone. The player who is joint-second in the Golden Boot charts scored four goals to take his tally for the tournament to six.

The winger scored in last year’s Minor Section final against Surf Select and will be looking to do the same this year when Tyrone take on neighbours County Londonderry in the Bowl final after Londonderry reached the decider thanks to a 2-0 win over Donegal Schools.

There was more county success in the Vase as Down saw off Scottish side Kilmarnock to reach the final. Zach Cowan and Stephen Kelly got the goals to take secure the victory.

They will face another Scottish side in St Mirren after theybeat FC America 4-3.

Charlton Athletic came out victors in an all-English affair in the Premier Section Globe, defeating Stevenage 4-1. They will face Canadians Prospects 2 Pro Academy in the final after they dismantled Scottish giants Rangers 3-0.

Andreas Zaprianov stole the show with two goals for the Canadians who will face Charlton Athletic at Anderson Park. Kick-off for the Globe final will be at 2.30pm.