Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United by ‘mutual agreement’

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United “with immediate effect” the club has announced.

In a social media post on Tuesday evening, the club said the decision was by “mutual agreement”.

"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford,” they added.

"Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch,” they said.

Ronaldo himself said he wants to “seek a new challenge”.

"Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early," said a statement from the forward.

"I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.

"I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future."

Ronaldo recently made a variety of eye-catching comments during in an interview with TalkTV, criticising aspects varying from manager Erik ten Hag to the Glazer family’s ownership and club infrastructure.

Ronaldo had acknowledged in the eye-catching interview, that his United future was in question.

“It is hard for me to say that I will not be back to Manchester United, but regardless, as you say, let’s see what’s going to happen,” he said.

“But, as I told you before, the fans for me always will be on my side, will be always in my heart.”