Crumlin Star fend off St Oliver Plunkett’s fightback to win thrilling Intermediate Cup decider

Crumlin Star 3 St Oliver Plunkett’s 2

Crumlin Star lifted the McComb’s Travel Intermediate Cup in front of 2,000 spectators at Windsor Park following a thrilling Belfast derby with St Oliver Plunkett’s.

While it was Paul Trainor’s men who hoisted the trophy, it was a proud night for intermediate football in Belfast with a large crowd witnessing an exciting encounter that proved to be a wonderful advertisement for the Amateur League.

The Star raced into an early two-goal lead with strikes from Stephen Smyth and Kevin Lynch, only to see St Oliver Plunkett’s – ranked two divisions below their opponents – fight back with with two second half strikes Michael Healy and Eugene Reid.

However, the Amateur League Premier Division side stemmed the fightback and secured the trophy thanks to a 75th minute winner from poacher Smyth.

It’s the second time in their history that Star – following their success in 2019 – have got their hands on the coveted trophy, that is contested by over 100 teams from across Northern Ireland.

Star’s win means Amateur League clubs have won three of the last four Intermediate Cups, with Rathfriland Rangers tasting glory last season. The regional league has certainly ended Irish League club’s long stranglehold on the famous old trophy.

It took Star just 150 seconds to open the scoring. Ex-Cliftonville man Joe McNeill’s cross deflected into the path of Kevin Lynch. The forward’s pass-cum-shot found Smyth, who diverted it into the net from six yards with an instinctive finish.

It was 2-0 in the 11th minute. Amateur international Barry McKervey whipped in a fine free-kick from the right-flank that found the head of Lynch. His powerful header beat Plunkett’s custodian Deaglan McMahon.

But St Oliver Plunkett’s refused to surrender. The 1B club grew into the game as the first half wore on, before launching a second half comeback.

Two minutes into the new half, captain Michael Healy found the net with a fine volley from an acute angle.

Against the odds, Plunkett found an equaliser with 22 minutes left on the clock. An inswinging corner from ex-Carrick Rangers man Jody Lynch was swept in at the back post by the alert Eugene Reid, sparking wild celebrations in the Plunkett end.

Those celebrations were short lived, as Plunkett’s comeback fizzled out. In the 75th minute, Star striker Smyth found a yard of space inside the box before curling the ball into the top corner in the front of the Kop Stand at the National Stadium.

St Oliver Plunkett’s tried to mount another comeback, but the 1B side struggled to find the energy in the last 10 minutes of the game as their more senior opponents used every ounce of their experience to see out the match.

Crumlin Star: C. McNeill, O’Neill, A McNeill, Hawkins, Lyons, J. McNeill, Smyth (81 McBurney), Trainor, Lynch, Doyle, McKervey (63 McLaughlin)

Unused Subs: McConnell, McIlkenny, Brennan, Coiley, Fisher

St Oliver Plunkett: McMahon, Mervyn, M. Healy, Reid, Lynch (74 Sloan), Duffy, Jackson, McParland (86 Carroll), Nolan (74 Webb), McCusker (81 D. Healy), O’Neill (86 Dunlop)

Unused Subs: Sewell, Kllyleagh

Referee: Stewart Long

Man of the match: Stephen Smyth (Crumlin Star)

Match rating: 9/10