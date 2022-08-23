Crusaders Strikers’ new arrivals have raised the standards at Seaview, claims manager Jonny Tuffey

Jonny Tuffey has hailed the immediate impact of the four new arrivals at Crusaders Strikers as he chases a second successive third-placed finish in the Danske Bank Women’s Premiership.

The busiest manager in the League during the transfer window, Tuffey has already seen the benefits on the training ground — now he wants further rewards in terms of results on the pitch.

The Crues face Sion Swifts Ladies tonight in what is a huge game in the battle for a top-half finish and with the Strabane girls a point ahead in third place, it is also crucial in terms of who will eventually finish behind title-chasing Cliftonville Ladies and Glentoran Women.

“We finished third last year and the aim this season was to better that if we could and we wanted to bridge the gap and get closer to Glentoran and Cliftonville,” said Tuffey, who has already seen Aimee-Lee Peachey get onto the scoresheet since arriving from the Glens.

“We don’t want to finish any worse off than last season, at the very minimum we want to secure third again and if we can get closer to Glentoran and Cliftonville then that is what the aim is.”

Cora Morgan also moved across the city from Glentoran, Leontia McVarnock arrived from Sion Swifts and Nicole Caldwell has returned to the Premiership after a spell with Cliftonville.

“Adding the four players that we brought in during the window has given us a boost in terms of strength in depth and the reaction from the rest of the group has been fantastic,” added Tuffey.

“They have made an impact themselves, but it has also been the reaction and the impact on the other players.

“Everyone’s levels have gone up a notch or two, we’ve got real competition within the squad now, the standards and the tempo and the intensity of things improve and that is what we want.”

With Glentoran on a break after Champions League exertions, Cliftonville have a chance to open an eight-point gap when they host Linfield Ladies.

The League’s two rookie clubs, Lisburn Ladies and Mid Ulster Ladies, meet at the Bluebell, with the home club winning both previous meetings this season and the Cookstown side still looking for their first victory.

Fixtures (8pm unless stated): Cliftonville Ladies v Linfield Ladies (7.45pm), Crusaders Strikers v Sion Swifts Ladies, Lisburn Ladies v Mid Ulster Ladies