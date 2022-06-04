Cypriot teen football sensation hails ex-Celtic boss Neil Lennon

Loizou (18) is viewed as one of the brightest prospects in Cyprus and is tipped for a move in the future to a bigger league. On the eve of his country’s Nations League clash with Northern Ireland in Larnaca he has revealed how during a difficult spell at club level this season Lennon re-ignited him.

The right winger found his form after some words in the dressing room from the ex-Celtic boss and then helped Omonia to Cypriot Cup success last month.

Lennon rates the youngster who made his international debut at 17 and already has 16 caps to his name.

The feeling is mutual with Loizou paying tribute to the former Northern Ireland midfielder, who took charge of Omonia in March.

“Mr Lennon helped me a lot. When he came to Omonia I was not in my best shape but he helped me mentally and also in games,” explained Loizou, who could pose a threat to Ian Baraclough’s team tonight.

“After a match when I didn’t play well in front of all the players in the dressing room he told me some things that made me wake up and become a much better player in the future.

“Now all I want to do is give my best for the team and in the Nations League match (against Northern Ireland) the motivation is to play well and if that results in something good for me and my team-mates it would be very welcome."