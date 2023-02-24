Darren Kelly returning home after quitting role with Newport County

Darren Kelly has left his role as Sporting Director at Newport County

Former Portadown and Derry City star Darren Kelly is leaving his role as Newport County sporting director.

The Derry man joined the League Two club in June 2021 - having previously managed at Oldham, Halifax and Hyde - and was involved in the recruitment and sacking of James Rowberry and appointment of current boss Graham Coughlan.

Former Northern Ireland Under-21 defender Kelly, who scored in Portadown’s Irish Cup Final win over Larne in 2005, says he departs “for a new opportunity closer to home”.

A club statement added: “We thank Darren for his efforts and wish him every success in his next chapter.”

The 43-year-old former Carlisle and York City player joined the club when Michael Flynn was manager.

He was based in the north of England rather than the Spytty Park training base

At the time Newport’s directors stated the Irishman’s appointment had been made “to develop a robust recruitment, development and retention strategy.”

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland trio Eoin Toal, Conor Bradley and Dion Charles are looking forward to running out at Wembley after Bolton Wanderers booked a date with Plymouth Argyle in the Papa Johns Trophy Final.

Wanderers overcame Accrington Stanley 2-0 at the Wham Stadium on Wednesday night after the hosts were forced to play more than an hour with 10 men after Sean McConville’s early red card.

Elias Kachunga and Aaron Morley struck in the closing stages to decide the semi-final for the 1989 winners.

One hundred years on from their first, Bolton booked their 14th Wembley showpiece.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt said: “I’m so proud of the players, so pleased for them. Playing at Wembley, when you grow old and you finish playing you look back on those times and I really wanted it for them.

“I wanted it so much for Sharon (Brittan, the Wanderers chairman) and the board because what they’ve done for this football club is an absolute miracle and to give them a big day out is something they thoroughly deserve.

“Last but not least, the supporters, they have been through so much. We almost lost this football club, and now to have a final at Wembley Stadium is just amazing.”