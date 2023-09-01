Deadline day as it happened – Spurs sign Johnson and Man City net Nunes

0005 – DONE DEAL – A couple of very late moves have been confirmed, with Bournemouth signing Luis Sinisterra on loan from Leeds and Jaidon Anthony heading in the other direction.

Liverpool reject verbal offer rising to £150million from Saudi side Al-Ittihad for Mohamed Salah, but sign Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch

Manchester City seal £53million deal for Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes

Chelsea take spending under owner Todd Boehly to over £1billion with signing of Man City winger Cole Palmer for an initial £40m

Manchester United agree loan deals for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon

Barcelona have signed Portugal international pair Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo on loan from Atletico Madrid and Manchester City respectively

Tottenham sign Wales international Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest in a deal worth £47.5million

Everton striker Tom Cannon has joined Leicester on a permanent deal.

That’s all from us for transfer deadline day – see you in January!

2350 – DONE DEAL – Kilmarnock have signed former Rangers youth striker Andy Dallas on a season-long loan from Barnsley.

The 24-year-old only joined Barnsley from Solihull Moors in July and netted on his debut for the Tykes.

2345 – DONE DEAL – Brentford have announced the return of striker Neal Maupay on loan from Everton.

The former Bees striker returns to west London after scoring just once for Everton since joining the Merseyside club from Brighton in 2022.

Maupay scored 37 league goals for the Bees between 2017 and 2019 and offers depth to Thomas Frank, who is adjusting to life without the suspended Ivan Toney.

2330 – DONE DEAL – Wolves have signed Jean-Ricner Bellegarde on a five-year deal from Ligue 1 club Strasbourg.

The 25-year-old can play either as a central midfielder supporting the forwards or in one of the two wider positions.

2325 – DONE DEAL – Mason Greenwood will spend the rest of the season on loan at Getafe as the forward recommences his career away from Manchester United.

Clubs in Italy, Germany and Turkey were among those to express interest, but Greenwood has now joined LaLiga side Getafe on a season-long loan, subject to international clearance.

A United club statement read: “The move enables Greenwood to begin to rebuild his career away from Manchester United. The club will continue to offer its support to Mason and his family during this period of transition.”

The PA news agency understands Getafe are making a small contribution to Greenwood’s wages as United focused on finding him somewhere he could resume his career.

2315 – DONE DEALS – Several deals have been announced in the Premier League as the 11pm deadline approached.

– Luton announced the signing of midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal.– Nottingham Forest seal a deal for goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos from Benfica on a four-year deal.– Crystal Palace bolstered their defence with the addition of Rob Holding from Arsenal on a three-year deal.– Burnley made Belgium international Mike Tresor their 13th summer signing, who joins on a season-long loan deal from Genk.

2305 – DONE DEAL – Tottenham have completed the signing of Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest in a deal worth £47.5million.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou made the Wales international his number one target following the departure of Harry Kane last month and secured the services of the young attacker late on transfer deadline day.

Johnson has signed a deal at Tottenham until the summer of 2029 after bringing his lengthy association at Forest to an end.

2255 – DONE DEALS – Sky Bet Championship clubs have been busy in the last 15 minutes of the transfer window. Here is a round-up of some of the moves.

– Spanish full-back Pipa reunited with Carlos Corberan after joining West Brom on loan from Ludogorets.– Hull have signed Brighton’s James Furlong on a three-year contract.– Stoke defender Josh Tymon has completed a switch to Swansea for an undisclosed fee.– Coventry announced the signing of Barnsley defender Liam Kitching.

2230 – DONE DEAL – Manchester United have signed Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina until June 2024, subject to international clearance and registration requirements.

The PA news agency understands United have paid a 10million Euros (£8.6m) loan fee for Amrabat, with the season-long deal including the option to trigger a permanent move.

If that option is taken, Fiorentina will receive a €20m (£17.1m) transfer fee and up to 5m Euros (£4.3m) in potential add-ons.

Morocco midfielder Amrabat said: “It is a huge honour to become a Manchester United player. I’ve had to be patient for this moment but I’m someone who always listens to my heart and now I am representing the club of my dreams.”

2225 – Hugo Lloris has an offer from Nice to weigh up during the final hour of the transfer window.

Tottenham are open to letting their former captain leave and Lloris’ old club Nice have made an 11th hour move for the goalkeeper after they let Kasper Schmeichel depart on a free transfer.

It is now up to Lloris to make a decision, but he did hint back in June he would let “fate” decide if a future return to his boyhood club could occur.

Hugo Lloris could return to boyhood club Nice (Bradley Collyer/PA)

2220 – DONE DEAL – Ross County have made a late move for Scotland Under-21 international Scott High, signing him on loan from Huddersfield.

The 22-year-old midfielder has made 50 appearances for Huddersfield and has also had loan spells with Shrewsbury and Rotherham.

Manager Malky Mackay told County’s website: “I am delighted Scott has decided to join Ross County. At 22, he is a great age to join the club, and has experience playing in over 60 English Championship games.

“We have been tracking him for some time, and are delighted to be able to secure a terrific young Scottish talent.”

Scott High has joined Ross County on loan (Isaac Parkin/PA)

2200 – DONE DEAL – Barcelona have signed Portugal international pair Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo on loan from Atletico Madrid and Manchester City respectively.

Felix joins on a temporary basis until June 2024, with no option for a permanent transfer. He said of his move on the Barcelona Twitter feed: “It was always my dream since I was a kid.”

Barca also announced the arrival of Cancelo, also for the duration of the 2023-24 season.

2150 – DONE DEAL – Liverpool have completed the signing of midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich on a long-term contract, subject to a work permit.

“Netherlands international Gravenberch becomes the fourth new arrival of the summer for the Reds after undergoing a medical and finalising the deal at the AXA Training Centre today,” Liverpool said on their club website.

Gravenberch was a product of the Ajax academy system and made 103 appearances for the Amsterdam club.

The 22-year-old joined Bayern Munch last summer and made 33 appearances for the Bundesliga champions.

2120 – Celtic have completed the signing of Benfica midfielder Paulo Bernardo on a season-long loan with the option to buy the 21-year-old.

Manager Brendan Rodgers said: “Paulo is a young player who comes in with the opportunity to give us more strength in depth in that midfield area.”

2100 – Brentford defender Mads Bech has joined Danish Superliga side Midtjylland on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

Bech, 24, returns to his native Denmark after six years and 72 appearances at Brentford.

“I’m very happy that Mads got his move to FC Midtjylland, he deserves it – he’s another very good Brentford story,” head coach Thomas Frank told the club website. “Unfortunately, things haven’t worked out the way Mads may have hoped.”

Mads Bech has left Brentford on a permanent deal (John Walton/PA)

2040 – Former Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is a free agent after having his contract at Ligue 1 side Nice terminated.

2030 DONE DEAL – Back up to Scotland, and St Johnstone have made their second deadline-day signing by bringing in Diallang Jaiyesimi on a season-long loan from Charlton.

Diallang Jaiyesimi has joined St Johnstone on loan (Richard Sellers/PA)

2015 – Some notable transfers have taken place in Europe in the last hour or so.

– Mexico international forward Hirving Lozano rejoins PSV Eindhoven from Napoli.– Former Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen joins Inter Milan on a free transfer from Ajax.– Luka Jovic has joined AC Milan on a one-year deal from Serie A rivals Fiorentina.

2000 – Tottenham have given up hope of completing moves for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher and Lloyd Kelly of Bournemouth.

A move for Gallagher hinged on offloading Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg but after the Danish international turned down a transfer to Fulham, further negotiations with Atletico Madrid have stopped and Hojbjerg will remain at Spurs.

Kelly had been lined up if Tottenham could shift Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez but they are both looking increasingly likely to stay at the north London club, which has ended a proposed move for the ex-Cherries captain.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is staying put at Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

1940 – Another loan departure at the Emirates Stadium, with goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo joining Wrexham.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Crewe and Sturm Graz, where he won the Austrian Cup.

1915 – St Johnstone have completed the signing of Austrian midfielder Sven Sprangler following a trial period.

The 28-year-old has signed a two-year contract following his release from Vorwarts Steyr.

1845 – Earlier today, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag revealed summer signing Rasmus Hojlund is in line for his debut at Arsenal.

Denmark international Hojlund joined United at the start of August for a fee rising up to £74million from Atalanta, but the 20-year-old has yet to feature due to a back complaint.

But Ten Hag says the striker is fit to feature on Sunday, with new goalkeeper Altay Bayindir and left-back Sergio Reguilon also available for selection.

1815 – DONE DEAL – Nottingham Forest continued their deadline-day recruitment drive with the signing of Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Hudson-Odoi, who has joined on a three-year deal, made 126 appearances for Chelsea and has won three caps for England.

The 22-year-old becomes Forest’s third signing on deadline day, following the loan signing of Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares and the arrival of Argentina midfielder Domínguez from Bologna on a five-year contract.

1800 – DONE DEAL – Back to Scotland, and Motherwell have signed 19-year-old left-back Georgie Gent from Blackburn on loan until the end of the season.

“Getting Georgie in provides us with strength and depth in a position that we needed,” manager Stuart Kettlewell told Motherwell’s official website.

“Georgie came through at Manchester City, which I think shows how impressive he was from a young age.

“He has since developed well at Blackburn and got plenty minutes for his age. This is his next step in development, playing first-team football.”

1750 – DEAL OFF – Joao Palhinha’s proposed move from Fulham to Bayern Munich is off, the PA news agency understands.

The Bundesliga champions submitted a significant bid for the midfielder on Friday, but Fulham were determined not to lose the 28-year-old this late in the transfer window.

Manager Marco Silva had previously said it would be both a “financial and technical decision” over whether Palhinha was sold.

Joao Palhinha looks set to remain at Craven Cottage (John Walton/PA)

1740 – DONE DEAL – Aston Villa have allowed Keinan Davis to complete a permanent transfer to Udinese for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old striker made 86 appearances for Villa and had loan spells at Nottingham Forest and Watford before moving to Serie A.

Keinan Davis has joined Serie A club Udinese (Tim Goode/PA)

1730 – DONE DEAL – Manchester United have signed Jonny Evans on a deal until the end of the season.

The Old Trafford academy graduate left in 2015, when the Northern Ireland international joined West Brom before enjoying a successful spell at Leicester.

Evans has been a free agent since his Foxes deal expired and, having initially signed a short-term contract with United in pre-season, returns on a deal until June 2024.

“I am delighted to join Manchester United, a place which has always felt like home,” the centre-back, a three-time Premier League winner with the club, said. “This club and the fans have shaped me as a player and as a person since I was 15 years old, and I am delighted to be back where it all began as part of this talented squad.

“I’ve really enjoyed working under the manager and his coaching staff since the start of pre-season and I’m looking forward to helping this group achieve success together at this fantastic football club.”

Jonny Evans has returned to Manchester United on a one-year deal (Andrew Milligan/PA)

1723 – One person who has ruled out any incomings is Rangers boss Michael Beale.

“We front-loaded early in terms of our recruitment, it might be a loan maybe for one of the younger members of the squad,” he said.

“But unless I receive a phone call in the short period then it won’t be one which is drawn out late into the evening.

“We don’t have any injuries so the squad is looking healthy, the squad size has come down in size and average age so we are good to go.

“Naturally every manager is going to sit here and say they would like one more but if we don’t then I am happy with the squad we have got moving forward.”

Michael Beale is not expected to add to his Rangers squad (Robert Perry/PA)

1710 – DONE DEAL – Nottingham Forest have signed Bologna captain Nicolas Dominguez on a five-year contract, joining in a deal which sees Remo Freuler move in the opposite direction.

Midfielder Dominguez, 25, has played 11 times for Argentina since making his international debut in September 2019 and becomes Steve Cooper’s eighth summer arrival.

“It feels amazing to join a club with so much history in England and the Premier League,” Dominguez told the Forest’s official website.

“I watched the game Forest played against Sheffield United, I saw the fans in the stadium and it attracted me. I’m over the moon and keen to embrace this challenge.”

1651 – DONE DEAL – Dundee have confirmed the first incoming signing of the cinch Premiership on deadline day by bringing in Burnley winger Marcel Lewis on loan until January.

The 21-year-old was previously on Chelsea’s books and has played for Union St Gilloise and Accrington.

1637 – An outgoing has been confirmed at Chelsea, with striker Mason Burstow joining Sunderland on loan.

The 20-year-old has made two substitute appearances in the Premier League this season before starting Wednesday’s Carabao Cup victory against AFC Wimbledon.

Chelsea striker Mason Burstow has joined Sunderland on loan (John Walton/PA)

1612 – DONE DEAL – Manchester United have signed Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham until June 2024.

Left-back Reguilon has moved to Old Trafford after United lost Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia to injury in that position.

The Spaniard told the club’s official website: “In life you have to be ready for everything and the chance to represent this great club with such an illustrious history is one that I could not turn down.

“Having spoken to the manager (Erik ten Hag), I know what he needs from me and I am ready to play my part in helping the team to achieve success.

“I know that I can contribute to Manchester United this season; I am ready to fight for this group and show everyone my qualities.”

Sergio Reguilon has joined Manchester United on loan (Adam Davy/PA)

1605 – DONE DEAL – Centre-back Japhet Tanganga has joined Bundesliga new boys Augsburg on loan, with an obligation to make the switch permanent for £6million euros if they stay in the German top flight or the defender makes a certain number of appearances.

1555 – DONE DEAL – Former England international Andy Carroll has joined Amiens in France.

Carroll, 34, triggered a release from his Reading contract on Thursday before signing a deadline-day deal with the Ligue 2 outfit, where he will wear the number 99 shirt.

1549 – DONE DEAL – Sheffield United have secured the return of James McAtee on another season-long loan from Manchester City.

The versatile 20-year-old made 43 appearances for Paul Heckingbottom’s side to help them earn promotion last term, being named the club’s young player of the season.

He has made one Premier League appearance for City as a substitute this season and was on the bench last weekend as the champions won 2-1 at Bramall Lane.

“I’m excited to be back and I can’t wait to get back out onto the pitch,” McAtee said. “It has been very last-minute, I’ve kept my head down, trained hard at City and waited to see what was happening. I think the emotional connection with the club and the opportunity to play in the Premier League were big factors in me coming back.”

James McAtee has returned to Sheffield United on a season-long loan (Richard Sellers/PA)

1540 – With just over seven hours to go until the transfer window shuts in England (11pm BST), here is a recap of some of the biggest moves so far on deadline day.

1520 – Brennan Johnson may be heading to Tottenham, but one player set to leave Ange Postecoglou’s side is Hugo Lloris.

The former captain made clear back in June his desire for a new challenge after 11 years at the Premier League club, and there is a growing expectation he will leave Tottenham before the 11pm deadline, the PA news agency understands, with interest from Lazio, Roma and teams from the Saudi Pro League.

The Spurs boss paid tribute to the World Cup winner in his press conference on Friday, saying: “I have only been here a couple of months but Hugo has been excellent throughout the whole process.

“There is no doubt he has had an outstanding career and contribution to this football club. He has been the captain for quite a long time and been very professional.”

Hugo Lloris is set to leave Tottenham (Martin Rickett/PA)

1455 – £1billion and done? Chelsea took their spending under owner Todd Boehly beyond that mark with today’s signing of Cole Palmer, but Mauricio Pochettino thinks the Blues cheque book is now closed for this window.

The Chelsea manager told a press conference: “I think so. I think there’s no time. If something is going on, I don’t know. I didn’t talk to my sporing directors since 11 o’clock (Friday morning). If something is going to happen they will communicate with me.

“We are happy with the squad. I don’t believe that something will happen in the next few hours in terms of players in.”

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is not expecting any more Blues signings today (James Manning/PA)

1450 – Forest, meanwhile, are trying to push through a permanent deal for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is being chased by Nottingham Forest (Adam Davy/PA)

1445 – AGREED DEAL Tottenham have agreed a fee of around £45million for Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson, the PA news agency understands.

Johnson will now undergo a medical at Spurs.

Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson is on his way to Tottenham (Tim Goode/PA)

1430 – Heading back to Europe for a bit and there is still no agreement between Paris St Germain and Eintracht Frankfurt for Kolo Muani.

PA understands Frankfurt want 100m euros (£85m) for the 24-year-old France striker, which PSG are refusing to pay.

PSG are keen on France striker Kolo Muani – but not for 100million euros (Nick Potts/PA)

1410 – Some DONE DEALS involving Championship clubs today to catch up on:

– Blackburn sign Semir Telalovic from Borussia Monchengladbach for undisclosed fee.– Millwall sign Ryan Longman and Allan Campbell on loan from Hull and Luton respectively.– Jonathan Panzo joins Cardiff from Nottingham Forest on loan.– Kyle Edwards moves to Oxford from Ipswich on loan.– George Evans joins Wrexham after leaving Millwall.– Brandon Fleming swaps Hull for Shrewsbury on loan.

1345 – It could be a busy day of ins and outs at Old Trafford with Sofyan Amrabat still a target and multiple clubs looking at signing Mason Greenwood, Eric Bailly and Donny van de Beek.

1337 – IMPENDING DEAL Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the press and he revealed that Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon has been training with the Red Devils and could even feature against Arsenal this weekend.

United have agreed a loan deal for Reguilon with Spurs, with just the official announcement to come.

Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon is on the verge of joining Manchester United (Adam Davy/PA)

1333 – Here’s Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi on his new addition.

“This is a great deal for all of us. I am sure Ansu will help us to reach a new target and we can help him get back at the level he deserves to be.”

Brighton technical director David Weir added: “This season is the biggest in the club’s history and we’re really happy that a player of Ansu’s quality is going to be part of it.”Albion will be playing in the Europa League for the first time in their history this season and earlier on Friday were drawn against Ajax, Marseille and AEK Athens in a daunting-looking group.

1316 – DONE DEAL Brighton have announced the signing of 20-year-old forward Ansu Fati on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

Although it was expected, that’s still some coup for the Seagulls.

The highly-rated Spain international made 36 LaLiga appearances for Barca last season as they won the title.

1305 – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had been asked about the prospect of Salah leaving at his press conference on Friday morning.

He said: “The position remains the same, absolutely. No doubt about that. We cannot (sell Salah). That’s how it is. Nothing else to say.”

The 31-year-old Salah has scored 138 goals in 221 appearances since joining Liverpool in 2017. That would be some hole to fill, let alone at this stage of the transfer window.

1250 – Some more on that Salah news from PA’s Liverpool correspondent Carl Markham:

The Egypt international has been the subject of interest from the Middle East for some time and PA understands a verbal offer was made on Friday.

However, the club have rejected it out of hand and consider the matter closed as the forward is not for sale.

The offer is understood to have been £100m up front with a further £50m in add-ons.

Liverpool have rejected a £150m offer for Mohamed Salah (Peter Byrne/PA)

1237 – BREAKING NEWS Some huge breaking news coming out of Liverpool. The Reds have rejected a verbal offer of £150million for Mohamed Salah from Al-Ittihad, the PA news agency understands.

1200 – 11-hour countdown klaxon for English clubs on transfer deadline day. We’ve seen a number of notable deals already today but there are sure to be more twists and turns before the window slams shut.

1145 – DONE DEAL Aston Villa have signed France centre-back Clement Lenglet on loan from Barcelona.

The deal will run until June 30, 2024 and has no option for a permanent transfer, Barca have announced.

The 28-year-old is no stranger to the Premier League having spent last season on loan at Tottenham.

1115 – A bit of news from Europe and Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci has left Juventus for Union Berlin. The 36-year-old defender made more than 500 appearances for Juve over two spells, winning the Serie A title eight times as well as four Italian Cups.1055 – Chelsea’s signing of Palmer has taken the club’s spending under Todd Boehly’s ownership group past £1billion in three transfer windows.

Palmer follows in the footsteps of Enzo Fernandez (£106.8million), Moises Caicedo (£100m), Wesley Fofana (£70m) and Christopher Nkunku (£63m) as Chelsea continue to overhaul their squad in no small measures.

PA graphic

1030 – DONE DEAL It’s one of the ones we were expecting as Manchester City complete the signing of Matheus Nunes from Wolves for £53million – a club record for the Molineux outfit.

The 25-year-old Portugal midfielder has signed a five-year deal at the Etihad and becomes City’s fourth signing of the summer, after Mateo Kovacic, Josko Gvardiol and Jeremy Doku.

1030 – Here’s the latest transfer news from Tottenham: They will kick-start a busy day with the imminent loan departures of Japhet Tanganga and Sergio Reguilon to Augsburg and Manchester United respectively.

Spurs are also trying to shift Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Bryan Gil before the 11pm deadline, the PA news agency understands, while positive talks continue with Nottingham Forest over the proposed signing of Brennan Johnson.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (left) and defender Eric Dier could be on their way out of Tottenham (Mike Egerton/PA)

1010 – DONE DEAL Leeds continue to shape their squad following relegation back to the Championship, with full-back Cody Drameh heading back out on loan, this time to Birmingham.

1000 – DONE DEAL Another Manchester City youngster has left the Etihad with Tommy Doyle heading for Wolves.

The 21-year-old midfielder, like Cole Palmer an academy product at City, has joined Wolves on a year-long loan deal but there is the option for the switch to become permanent next summer.

1000 – DONE DEAL Nottingham Forest have added to their ranks with the signing of defender Nuno Tavares, 23, from Arsenal on a season-long loan.

0945 – The Reds are due to complete the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch sometime today but will that be it for the Anfield outfit?0944 – “I’m busy” – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was keeping his cards close to his chest on deadline day.

0935 – Chelsea new boy Palmer, who has signed an initial seven-year deal, said: “I’m excited to get started and it feels great to sign.

“I’ve joined Chelsea because the project here sounds good and because of the platform I will have to try to showcase my talents. It is a young and hungry squad and, hopefully, we can do something special here.”

0930 – DONE DEAL Chelsea sign Cole Palmer from Manchester City.

The 21-year-old forward has left the treble winners for their Premier League rivals. That move will raise more than a few eyebrows.

The PA news agency understands Chelsea will pay an initial £40million for the City academy graduate with an additional £2.5m in possible add-ons.

0901 – DONE DEAL Things are starting to get going now after a slow start to transfer deadline day, with Southampton announcing the signing of England Under-21 captain Taylor Harwood-Bellis on a year-long loan from Manchester City.

0900 – Bayındır, who costs a reported £4.3million, will become the first Turkish player to represent United and his signing comes after Dean Henderson left Old Trafford for Crystal Palace on Thursday.

0900 – DONE DEAL Manchester United have kicked things off by announcing the signing of Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayındır on an initial deal until 2027. The 25-year-old has joined from Fenerbahce, subject to international clearance.

0840 – While big-money moves are likely to dominate today’s transfer talk, it is worth remembering that some big-name players also remain available as free agents – among them former Premier League favourites Eden Hazard and David de Gea.

0800 – As of Wednesday, these were the six biggest-spending clubs in the world for 2023-24. How different will that list look come close of play tonight?

PA Graphic

0735 – Amid all the transfer speculation, reports and conjecture, two deals that have already been agreed and are expected to be completed today are that of Matheus Nunes to Manchester City and Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool.

0730 – Chelsea are no strangers to the transfer market and they could take their spending past the £1billion mark since Todd Boehly’s takeover with Cole Palmer of Manchester City a reported £40million target.

Could Manchester City youngster Cole Palmer be on his way to Chelsea? (Nick Potts/PA)

0725 – Manchester United are looking to bolster their injury-hit squad with the likes of Sergio Reguilon, Marc Cucurella and Sofyan Amrabat among the players reportedly in their sights. 0715 – Mohamed Salah’s future is set to be one of the biggest talking points of transfer deadline day. Liverpool are hoping to keep hold of the 31-year-old Egypt international but speculation of big-money interest from Al-Ittihad persists.

Mohamed Salah has been linked with a big-money move away from Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)

0700

Welcome to the PA news agency’s live transfer deadline day blog .

The 2023 summer transfer window closes this evening at 11pm for Premier League and EFL clubs while it is midnight for teams in Scotland.

In the major European leagues there are various different deadlines today, from 1700 BST in Germany to 2300 BST in Spain, while the big-spending Saudi Pro League can continue buying players until September 7.

The likes of Karim Benzema, Neymar, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane and Aymeric Laporte have already swapped Europe for the Middle East this summer and it remains to be seen if they will be joined by any other big names in the coming week.

Clubs in the Women’s Super League, which does not kick-off until October, still have a few more weeks until their transfer window closes.