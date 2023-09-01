Deadline day live – Chelsea sign Cole Palmer from Manchester City in £42.5m deal

0935 – Chelsea new boy Palmer, who has signed an initial seven-year deal, said: “I’m excited to get started and it feels great to sign.

Chelsea sign 21-year-old striker Cole Palmer from Manchester City for an initial £40million

Mohamed Salah linked with a big-money offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad

Liverpool looking to complete £34million Ryan Gravenberch signing from Bayern Munich

Manchester United sign Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayındır from Fenerbahce on deal until 2027

Manchester City expected to finalise £53million signing of Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes

Barcelona duo Ansu Fati and Clement Lenglet could be heading to the Premier League

“I’ve joined Chelsea because the project here sounds good and because of the platform I will have to try to showcase my talents. It is a young and hungry squad and, hopefully, we can do something special here.”

0930 – DONE DEAL Chelsea sign Cole Palmer from Manchester City.

The 21-year-old forward has left the treble winners for their Premier League rivals. That move will raise more than a few eyebrows.

The PA news agency understands Chelsea will pay an initial £40million for the City academy graduate with an additional £2.5m in possible add-ons.

0901 – DONE DEAL Things are starting to get going now after a slow start to transfer deadline day, with Southampton announcing the signing of England Under-21 captain Taylor Harwood-Bellis on a year-long loan from Manchester City.

0900 – Bayındır, who costs a reported £4.3million, will become the first Turkish player to represent United and his signing comes after Dean Henderson left Old Trafford for Crystal Palace on Thursday.

0900 – DONE DEAL Manchester United have kicked things off by announcing the signing of Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayındır on an initial deal until 2027. The 25-year-old has joined from Fenerbahce, subject to international clearance.

0840 – While big-money moves are likely to dominate today’s transfer talk, it is worth remembering that some big-name players also remain available as free agents – among them former Premier League favourites Eden Hazard and David de Gea.

0800 – As of Wednesday, these were the six biggest-spending clubs in the world for 2023-24. How different will that list look come close of play tonight?

PA Graphic

0735 – Amid all the transfer speculation, reports and conjecture, two deals that have already been agreed and are expected to be completed today are that of Matheus Nunes to Manchester City and Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool.

0730 – Chelsea are no strangers to the transfer market and they could take their spending past the £1billion mark since Todd Boehly’s takeover with Cole Palmer of Manchester City a reported £40million target.

Could Manchester City youngster Cole Palmer be on his way to Chelsea? (Nick Potts/PA)

0725 – Manchester United are looking to bolster their injury-hit squad with the likes of Sergio Reguilon, Marc Cucurella and Sofyan Amrabat among the players reportedly in their sights. 0715 – Mohamed Salah’s future is set to be one of the biggest talking points of transfer deadline day. Liverpool are hoping to keep hold of the 31-year-old Egypt international but speculation of big-money interest from Al-Ittihad persists.

Mohamed Salah has been linked with a big-money move away from Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)

0700

Welcome to the PA news agency’s live transfer deadline day blog .

The 2023 summer transfer window closes this evening at 11pm for Premier League and EFL clubs while it is midnight for teams in Scotland.

In the major European leagues there are various different deadlines today, from 1700 BST in Germany to 2300 BST in Spain, while the big-spending Saudi Pro League can continue buying players until September 7.

The likes of Karim Benzema, Neymar, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane and Aymeric Laporte have already swapped Europe for the Middle East this summer and it remains to be seen if they will be joined by any other big names in the coming week.

Clubs in the Women’s Super League, which does not kick-off until October, still have a few more weeks until their transfer window closes.