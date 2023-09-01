Deadline day live – Liverpool reject £150m Al-Ittihad offer for Mohamed Salah

1410 – Some DONE DEALS involving Championship clubs today to catch up on:

Liverpool reject verbal offer rising to £150million from Saudi side Al-Ittihad for Mohamed Salah

Manchester City seal £53million deal for Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes

Chelsea take spending under owner Todd Boehly to over £1billion with signing of Man City striker Cole Palmer for an initial £40m

Manchester United bring in Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayındır from Fenerbahce

Barcelona duo Ansu Fati and Clement Lenglet join Brighton and Aston Villa on loan, respectively

– Blackburn sign Semir Telalovic from Borussia Monchengladbach for undisclosed fee.– Millwall sign Ryan Longman and Allan Campbell on loan from Hull and Luton respectively.– Jonathan Panzo joins Cardiff from Nottingham Forest on loan.– Kyle Edwards moves to Oxford from Ipswich on loan.– George Evans joins Wrexham after leaving Millwall.– Brandon Fleming swaps Hull for Shrewsbury on loan.

1345 – It could be a busy day of ins and outs at Old Trafford with Sofyan Amrabat still a target and multiple clubs looking at signing Mason Greenwood, Eric Bailly and Donny van de Beek.

1337 – IMPENDING DEAL Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the press and he revealed that Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon has been training with the Red Devils and could even feature against Arsenal this weekend.

United have agreed a loan deal for Reguilon with Spurs, with just the official announcement to come.

Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon is on the verge of joining Manchester United (Adam Davy/PA)

1333 – Here’s Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi on his new addition.

“This is a great deal for all of us. I am sure Ansu will help us to reach a new target and we can help him get back at the level he deserves to be.”

Brighton technical director David Weir added: “This season is the biggest in the club’s history and we’re really happy that a player of Ansu’s quality is going to be part of it.”Albion will be playing in the Europa League for the first time in their history this season and earlier on Friday were drawn against Ajax, Marseille and AEK Athens in a daunting-looking group.

1316 – DONE DEAL Brighton have announced the signing of 20-year-old forward Ansu Fati on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

Although it was expected, that’s still some coup for the Seagulls.

The highly-rated Spain international made 36 LaLiga appearances for Barca last season as they won the title.

1305 – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had been asked about the prospect of Salah leaving at his press conference on Friday morning.

He said: “The position remains the same, absolutely. No doubt about that. We cannot (sell Salah). That’s how it is. Nothing else to say.”

The 31-year-old Salah has scored 138 goals in 221 appearances since joining Liverpool in 2017. That would be some hole to fill, let alone at this stage of the transfer window.

1250 – Some more on that Salah news from PA’s Liverpool correspondent Carl Markham:

The Egypt international has been the subject of interest from the Middle East for some time and PA understands a verbal offer was made on Friday.

However, the club have rejected it out of hand and consider the matter closed as the forward is not for sale.

The offer is understood to have been £100m up front with a further £50m in add-ons.

Liverpool have rejected a £150m offer for Mohamed Salah (Peter Byrne/PA)

1237 – BREAKING NEWS Some huge breaking news coming out of Liverpool. The Reds have rejected a verbal offer of £150million for Mohamed Salah from Al-Ittihad, the PA news agency understands.

1200 – 11-hour countdown klaxon for English clubs on transfer deadline day. We’ve seen a number of notable deals already today but there are sure to be more twists and turns before the window slams shut.

1145 – DONE DEAL Aston Villa have signed France centre-back Clement Lenglet on loan from Barcelona.

The deal will run until June 30, 2024 and has no option for a permanent transfer, Barca have announced.

The 28-year-old is no stranger to the Premier League having spent last season on loan at Tottenham.

1115 – A bit of news from Europe and Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci has left Juventus for Union Berlin. The 36-year-old defender made more than 500 appearances for Juve over two spells, winning the Serie A title eight times as well as four Italian Cups.1055 – Chelsea’s signing of Palmer has taken the club’s spending under Todd Boehly’s ownership group past £1billion in three transfer windows.

Palmer follows in the footsteps of Enzo Fernandez (£106.8million), Moises Caicedo (£100m), Wesley Fofana (£70m) and Christopher Nkunku (£63m) as Chelsea continue to overhaul their squad in no small measures.

1030 – DONE DEAL It’s one of the ones we were expecting as Manchester City complete the signing of Matheus Nunes from Wolves for £53million – a club record for the Molineux outfit.

The 25-year-old Portugal midfielder has signed a five-year deal at the Etihad and becomes City’s fourth signing of the summer, after Mateo Kovacic, Josko Gvardiol and Jeremy Doku.

1030 – Here’s the latest transfer news from Tottenham: They will kick-start a busy day with the imminent loan departures of Japhet Tanganga and Sergio Reguilon to Augsburg and Manchester United respectively.

Spurs are also trying to shift Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Bryan Gil before the 11pm deadline, the PA news agency understands, while positive talks continue with Nottingham Forest over the proposed signing of Brennan Johnson.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (left) and defender Eric Dier could be on their way out of Tottenham (Mike Egerton/PA)

1010 – DONE DEAL Leeds continue to shape their squad following relegation back to the Championship, with full-back Cody Drameh heading back out on loan, this time to Birmingham.

1000 – DONE DEAL Another Manchester City youngster has left the Etihad with Tommy Doyle heading for Wolves.

The 21-year-old midfielder, like Cole Palmer an academy product at City, has joined Wolves on a year-long loan deal but there is the option for the switch to become permanent next summer.

1000 – DONE DEAL Nottingham Forest have added to their ranks with the signing of defender Nuno Tavares, 23, from Arsenal on a season-long loan.

0945 – The Reds are due to complete the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch sometime today but will that be it for the Anfield outfit?0944 – “I’m busy” – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was keeping his cards close to his chest on deadline day.

0935 – Chelsea new boy Palmer, who has signed an initial seven-year deal, said: “I’m excited to get started and it feels great to sign.

“I’ve joined Chelsea because the project here sounds good and because of the platform I will have to try to showcase my talents. It is a young and hungry squad and, hopefully, we can do something special here.”

0930 – DONE DEAL Chelsea sign Cole Palmer from Manchester City.

The 21-year-old forward has left the treble winners for their Premier League rivals. That move will raise more than a few eyebrows.

The PA news agency understands Chelsea will pay an initial £40million for the City academy graduate with an additional £2.5m in possible add-ons.

0901 – DONE DEAL Things are starting to get going now after a slow start to transfer deadline day, with Southampton announcing the signing of England Under-21 captain Taylor Harwood-Bellis on a year-long loan from Manchester City.

0900 – Bayındır, who costs a reported £4.3million, will become the first Turkish player to represent United and his signing comes after Dean Henderson left Old Trafford for Crystal Palace on Thursday.

0900 – DONE DEAL Manchester United have kicked things off by announcing the signing of Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayındır on an initial deal until 2027. The 25-year-old has joined from Fenerbahce, subject to international clearance.

0840 – While big-money moves are likely to dominate today’s transfer talk, it is worth remembering that some big-name players also remain available as free agents – among them former Premier League favourites Eden Hazard and David de Gea.

0800 – As of Wednesday, these were the six biggest-spending clubs in the world for 2023-24. How different will that list look come close of play tonight?

0735 – Amid all the transfer speculation, reports and conjecture, two deals that have already been agreed and are expected to be completed today are that of Matheus Nunes to Manchester City and Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool.

0730 – Chelsea are no strangers to the transfer market and they could take their spending past the £1billion mark since Todd Boehly’s takeover with Cole Palmer of Manchester City a reported £40million target.

Could Manchester City youngster Cole Palmer be on his way to Chelsea? (Nick Potts/PA)

0725 – Manchester United are looking to bolster their injury-hit squad with the likes of Sergio Reguilon, Marc Cucurella and Sofyan Amrabat among the players reportedly in their sights. 0715 – Mohamed Salah’s future is set to be one of the biggest talking points of transfer deadline day. Liverpool are hoping to keep hold of the 31-year-old Egypt international but speculation of big-money interest from Al-Ittihad persists.

Mohamed Salah has been linked with a big-money move away from Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)

0700

Welcome to the PA news agency’s live transfer deadline day blog .

The 2023 summer transfer window closes this evening at 11pm for Premier League and EFL clubs while it is midnight for teams in Scotland.

In the major European leagues there are various different deadlines today, from 1700 BST in Germany to 2300 BST in Spain, while the big-spending Saudi Pro League can continue buying players until September 7.

The likes of Karim Benzema, Neymar, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane and Aymeric Laporte have already swapped Europe for the Middle East this summer and it remains to be seen if they will be joined by any other big names in the coming week.

Clubs in the Women’s Super League, which does not kick-off until October, still have a few more weeks until their transfer window closes.