Death of Kaylee Black has left Crusaders ‘saddened and devastated’, NI star Jonny Tuffey reveals

NI star Tuffey reveals heartbreak as fans prepare for tribute at cup final

Crusaders goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey says he and the club are “devastated” following the sad passing of young Kaylee Black.

Former Northern Ireland international Tuffey, who is the Crusaders Strikers manager, says a wave of sadness has swept over the north Belfast club.

The 13-year-old, who was a goalkeeper for Crusaders Strikers’ under-13s, passed away after going missing last Sunday.

On Wednesday night, the senior women’s team dedicated their 5-0 win over Derry City Women to the teenager.

There will be a minute’s silence held before Sunday’s Irish Cup Final involving Crusaders and Ballymena United and fans are planning to hold a minute of applause in the 13th minute in tribute to Kaylee.

Tuffey has admitted it has been an emotional week for the club as preparations continue for Sunday’s game. “It’s been a whirlwind, sparking a range of emotions for everyone at the club and the wider football community,” said Tuffey, who earned eight Northern Ireland caps.

“The overriding emotion is sheer devastation and hurt for Kaylee’s family and it is so important we rally around and support them as much as we can.

“What has happened puts life in general in perspective. It’s deeply heartbreaking for her family and everyone who knew her. All we can do is rally around her family and team-mates. Everyone at the football club will be as helpful and supportive as we can going forward.”

Hearse carrying Kaylee Black passes Crusaders Football Club's ground on her journey home. Pic: Ephy McConnell

Strikers players wore black armbands and T-shirts with Kaylee’s photo on Wednesday, and all ticket money will be donated to her family to go towards funeral costs. Kaylee’s funeral will be held next Tuesday. Tuffey added: “I knew Kaylee through the club and she had been training with the academy goalkeepers.

“I checked out the sessions to see how things were going and she enjoyed being part of the team. “It’s a sad loss and the whole club is deeply saddened by the news.

“We felt it was of paramount importance to pay tribute to her at the game and it was lovely to have her family be able to come to the game and be part of it. The community has come together and the kind messages and donations are all greatly appreciated by the club and the family.”

Tributes have poured in, with many describing her passing as “heartbreaking” on a Facebook page set up in her memory.

One family member wrote: “Our princess will be laid to rest on Tuesday, May 9. Her service is being held at Seaview Presbyterian Church, Shore Road.

“Following this, she will be laid to rest in Ballyclare Cemetery with a gathering upstairs at Seaview football club.”

A dedicated spot has also been set up on the Rathfern side of the bottom of Carnmoney Hill in Newtownabbey for anyone wanting to pay their respects. Flowers and jerseys have already been left at the site.