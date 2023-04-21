Decky McCrory elated as Willowbank romp to 1C title

Let’s hope our maiden intermediate trophy is first of many, says Bank boss

DECKY McCrory says his Willowbank players “are buzzing” after his side clinched the 1C title in style at Dundonald on Thursday night.

A classy 4-1 win at the Billy Neill Centre, the same ground where they lost the title in a final day shootout with Finaghy 12 months ago, sealed the deal, moving the Bank five points clear of Greenisland, the only team who could have caught them, and whose one remaining league game now is academic, with second place and promotion already in the bag.

After hitting the top of the table for the first time this season last Saturday with a 3-1 defeat of Ballywalter Rec, victory on Thursday, which came courtesy of goals from Conall Maguire (2), Eoin McCullough and Ciaran Manson, secured a first piece of intermediate silverware in their first season at this level.

And while McCrory admits it was all a bit anti-climactic, coming away from home midweek and with three games to spare, he says he could scarcely be prouder of his players, who keep brushing aside the challenge of moving up the divisions.

That’s four promotions on the bounce now since moving from the Belfast & District (B&D) into the Amateur League in 2018 – Covid notwithstanding – a run which includes three titles and an armful of cups.

And with a first ever bow in 1B looming, McCrory says bring it on.

“I’m absolutely over the moon, our first trophy of the intermediate era,” the jubilant Bank boss told the Belfast Telegraph.

“In terms of last night, we were missing a few boys through holidays and there were a few tired legs, and it didn’t help that that was our third game in seven days.

“But we turned up, started like a house on fire, got ourselves into a comfortable lead nice and early, and it made it really easy for us second half.

“I couldn’t be happier with how the boys have applied themselves, and now we’ve given ourselves a bit of breathing room for the rest of the season.

“Now our focus is to see if we can go up unbeaten. But it is a bit of a strange one, we are used to last days, a big crescendo to the season kind of thing, or a play-off.

“We’ve never actually won a division where there’s a couple of games left to spare, it’s a bit of an anti-climax, but after losing it (the 2A title) last year, this is not to be understated at all.

“Just because we didn’t win it with a big finish doesn’t take anything away. The boys are buzzing, they understand the importance of it to the club to keep progressing.

“Most of these players were with us in the B&D, so they have progressed with the club and proved they can play at a much higher level.”

Asked what was key to their title-winning form, aside from the obvious qualities they have as a team, McCrory reckons it boils down to a real honesty in how his players approached the step up into intermediate football.

“I think it’s just a bigger commitment from them, moving from junior to intermediate level,” he said.

“There were a lot more games earlier in the season, a lot of cup games, and to squeeze everything in takes a massive commitment from the boys and from the coaches as well.

“It’s a lot of time away from work, a lot of time away from home, but I really think that extra commitment really has (borne) fruit.”