Defending champions Derry City make heavy weather of FAI Cup first round tussle with Athlone

Derry City 3 Athlone Town 0

It wasn’t especially memorable, but Derry City did what they needed to be in the hat for the second round of the FAI Cup after a comfortable win over First Division side Athlone Town at the Brandywell.

Will Patching’s first-half penalty and injury time goals from Brandon Kavanagh and Michael Duffy sealed the victory for the holders.

Ruaidhri Higgins made seven changes to the team which defeated HB Torshavn in Thursday’s Europa Conference League tie, the most notable of which was a debut for goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan.

He had very little to do, however, as the game went as expected, with Derry dominating the ball from the start. They took a while to get going but finally opened the scoring on 22 minutes. Defender Noah van Geenan fouled Kavanagh and Patching stepped up to fire the Candystripes into the lead from 12 yards.

Athlone had a big chance to equalise when Michael Peprah’s cross from the left was skilfully brought down at the back post by Frantz Pierrot but, having done that right, he then blazed his shot high over the crossbar from 10 yards.

Cian Kavanagh could have doubled Derry’s lead early in the second-half when he was picked out by Sadou Diallo in the area, but he lost his boot as he brought the ball under control, and he let it go for namesake Brandon to shoot straight at the goalkeeper.

City were showing no real signs of adding to their lead and boss Higgins moved to change that, making four substitutions at once; Patrick McEleney, Duffy, Cameron Dummigan and Paul McMullan all coming on as the hosts sought the second goal that would have made for a more comfortable conclusion to the afternoon.

The team still failed to fire, though, and it wasn’t until the 93rd minute that they settled the tie, Kavanagh volleying in after a pass from Patrick McEleney.

Derry then added another 60 seconds later when McEleney crossed for Duffy to head in to put an emphatic look on the final scoreline which was harsh on Athlone.

“I would have liked the job to have been done quicker, but we got there in the end,” Higgins said afterwards. “We had opportunities and we were wasteful. We had total domination of the ball, but you get nothing for that unless you take your chances and thankfully we got two late goals to make it more comfortable for us in the end.”

DERRY CITY: Ryan, Boyce, Coll, S McEleney, McJannet, Diallo (Duffy 58), Patching (P McEleney 58), McEneff (Dummigan 58), B Kavanagh, C Kavanagh (McMullan 58), D Mullen (McGonigle 82).

ATHLONE: Minogue, Van Geenan, McKenna, Hickey, Connolly, Pierrot, Abdikadir (Gavin 81), Campion-Hinds, Leal (Kavanagh 68), Peprah (Baker 81), Lamtoukou (Dolia 84).

Referee: Oliver Moran

Man of the Match: Brandon Kavanagh

Match Rating: 4/10