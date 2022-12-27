Deflected strike the difference as Crumlin Star hold off Drumaness to win Border Cup

Border Cup Final

Ciaran McNeill admits he’ll never tire of that winning feeling after Crumlin Star fended off Drumaness at Seaview to land a fifth Border Cup triumph in 10 years.

James Doyle grabbed the only goal of the game right on the stroke of half-time after strike partner Kevin Lynch’s header deflected off him, wrong-footing Drumaness keeper Conor McCann and rolling into the net.

Up to that point, Star had held the upper hand in the decider; tidy in possession, they huffed and puffed without any real menace, while four-times winners Drumaness, contesting their first final since December 2000, were content to hit them on the break.

But despite a more dominant second half from the Meadowvale men, Star held on to lift their first trophy since their treble-winning heroics of 2018/19.

McNeill (30), one of three brothers in the starting line-up alongside his twin, full-back Aidan, and midfield enforcer Joe, has endured a torrid time on the injury front, with two ACL tears keeping him sidelined for the majority of the last four years, including the last occasion in which they appeared in a Border Cup final back in December 2018.

And having finally forced his way back into the first team at the beginning of the current campaign, he suffered broken ribs in their Border Cup last four win at East Belfast last month, only to then go down with pneumonia as he fought to get himself back for the Final.

So all those set-backs only added to his sense of satisfaction after landing his third Border Cup medal in the colours of his beloved hometown team.

“It feels amazing,” Ciaran said.

“The last time I played here was in a Semi-Final against Rosemount, and then I got hurt the game after and big (Shane) Harrison came in (for the Final).

“It’s bittersweet watching your team lift the trophy when you’re not there. I’m there watching and there in spirit but it’s not the same.

“But no, it’s amazing, I’ve had a rough few weeks and was in a race to be fit for the Final, I had to take a few weeks out there but it’s all worked out well now.

“It never gets old (this feeling), and this is for the gaffer too (Paul Trainor), he was suspended today, for all the work he puts in for us… he’s a header, don’t get me wrong, but he’s our header and it’s amazing to do it for him, and to do it with my brothers again as well, that makes it extra-special.

“I was very impressed with Drumaness and some of their younger players, we were holding on at the end there, but we always just do enough, we have that spirit.”

Star have never lost a Final since making the step up into intermediate football just over a decade ago, amassing five Borders, three Premier Division titles, two Clarence Cups and an Intermediate Cup in that time.

And Eddie Patterson, standing in for the banned Trainor, could only salute his players’ doggedness in pursuit of glory.

“We’re just glad to get over the line,” said the former Cliftonville and Glentoran manager.

“It’s been a bit of a barren period for us over the last few years but hopefully that’s the start of more things to come.

“The lads dug in, they were under a bit of pressure second half but that’s what we’re all about, the lads know how to get over the line.”

Crumlin Star: C McNeill, O’Neill, Hawkins, McConnell, Trainor, A McNeill, J McNeill, McKervey, Smyth, Doyle, Lynch.

Subs: McLaughlin, McBurney, Nolan

Drumaness: McCann, Domican, Lundy, Burns, Murdock, Healy, Rooney, McCleery, Dougan, Sharvin, Mason.

Subs: Campbell, Savage, Kearney.

Man of the Match: Breandan O’Neill

Referee: Paul Costello

Match rating: 6/10