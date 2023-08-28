Derriaghy new boy Seb Manea hoping to put rough spell behind him and hit heights with club

Amateur League

Derriaghy striker Seb Manea is hoping to put a turbulent few months behind him and fire his new club to silverware this season.

The Seymour Hill side have made a strong start to the new season, winning four of their opening five games, including Saturday’s 2-0 win over Shankill United at the Hammer, to climb up into second place in the Premier Division.

Manea came off the bench to grab the visitors’ second in the 86th minute and clinch the points in a match which he insists was nowhere near as ill-tempered as it might appear, with referee Andrew Butler flashing no fewer than 13 cards, including one apiece for Derriaghy boss Owen Forsythe and his assistant Ben Mehaffy, as well as a yellow and then a red for Shankill chief Jason Haveron.

After notching his first in the colours of his new club, Manea — who was also tracked by Dundela, East Belfast and Ards Rangers over the close season — is just looking to start enjoying his football again after the mess he found himself in last January, and none of it of his own making.

With the transfer window about to close, he was the subject of a botched eleventh hour move from Mossley to the Welders, eventually returning to see out the season with the Amateur League men after a mix-up with the paperwork. And to compound the confusion and his sense of isolation, an interview with Welders chief Paul Kee was doing the rounds in which he appeared ambivalent about the potential arrival of Manea.

Derriaghy summer signing Seb Manea

“I don’t know what happened, from one side I heard one thing and on the other side, I heard another thing so it was a bit disappointing and after I saw that video, it was a bit embarrassing, you know,” Manea told the Belfast Telegraph.

“But these things happen, you know what I mean, you move on. After I went back to Mossley, I just didn’t feel myself and thought it was better to go on and try out with another team.

“So Owen texted me, wanted to see me and I just wanted to enjoy football again so I went to training and it’s been really good since then.

“I wanted to try something else, to have a go and I’ve been enjoying it, I scored a goal in my first game, a friendly and I was happy to get a goal on Saturday there.

“So I’m enjoying the team and all the boys, It’s a good group and good craic.”

Benched for the game on Saturday after a man of the match display in his last league outing, a 1-0 win at Crumlin United, underscores the competition for places at Seycon Park.

Work commitments meant Manea couldn’t train last week, so he’s under no illusions about his role and what is required from him to make a success of his move. “I understand that, sometimes, you will be on the bench but Owen has a good squad, and you need a good squad of 15 or 16 players in this league and that’s what we have at Derriaghy,” explained Manea (29).

Indeed, with ex-Shankill United man Curtis Black joining him at the club over the summer alongside young Billy Cassells, there’s an exciting, new-look strikeforce at Derriaghy these days.

It’s much-changed from the side which lifted the Border Cup and finished in the top five two seasons ago.

But, after Derriaghy dropped off considerably last year, eventually winding up in seventh place, Manea is confident the overhaul and an injection of new blood can see them competing at the top again.

“We’ve started the season pretty well,” said the 29-year-old forward, who moved to Northern Ireland from Romania 10 years ago. “The form’s been quite good. I think it has to be our target to win the league and to go for the small cups, the Border and the Steel, cups like that.

“Plus we want to go as far as we can in the Irish Cup, that’s what we want. We have a brilliant squad, we have a lot of quality now so I think we can have a good season, we just need to all put the work in.”