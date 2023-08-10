Derry billionaire owner ensures players travel in style for Kazakhstan clash

Derry City defender Mark Connolly says there can be “no excuses” about the impact of travel on today’s Conference League tie with FC Tobol after chairman Philip O’Doherty organised a charter flight to Kazakhstan.

The Candystripes were able to fly direct from Derry to the northern city of Kostanay – via refuelling stops in Budapest and Tbilisi – thus meaning that the prospect of a gruelling 30-hour trip via commercial routes was reduced to a 12-hour journey.

Billionaire chairman O’Doherty, a lifelong City fan, has ensured that no expense was spared to give his club the best possible chance of performing to their potential in the first leg of a tie that could bring the Candystripes’ total earnings from Europe to €1.05m. A chunk of the €300,000 on offer for scaling this hurdle will be eaten up by travel costs.

They face a tricky test against opponents who knocked out last season’s semi-finalists Basel in the previous round, but Connolly says the players have benefited from the best possible preparation.

“The plane that Philip sorted out for the club and the boys was amazing, he’s made the trip as easy as he could make it,” says Monaghan native Connolly, speaking from Kostanay ahead of a game that kicks off at 3.0 Irish time today (8.0 local).

“Commercially it would have been a nightmare, it would have taken us days. Hats off to Philip, he’s been incredible and had everything done right.

“We’re here to do a job, you want to come over and do well and win the football match. It’s going to be a tough, tough game, it’s the furthest (travel wise) we could have got, that side has been tricky, but the chairman has made sure we’ve got here as best as we could and the recovery is right so there’ll be no excuses.”

Derry are the last Irish team standing in Europe and know the prize for advancing beyond Tobol would likely be a meeting with Viktoria Plzen of the Czech Republic in the final round before group-stage football.​

Meanwhile, UEFA have rejected Derry City’s request to move the second leg of their Europa Conference League tie with FC Tobol to Windsor Park.