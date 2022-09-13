Derry-born James McClean wears black armband in Wigan’s commemoration of death of Queen Elizabeth II

James McClean of Wigan Athletic is seen taking part in a minute silence during Tuesday's match against Huddersfield Town at John Smith's Stadium

Derry-born footballer James McClean has worn a black armband alongside the rest of his Wigan team-mates in their pre-match commemoration of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The sportsman was seen with his head bowed in respect of the minute’s silence ahead of the Latics’ Championship match against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

However, during the silence he stood apart from his teammates.

A minute’s silence is set to take place across upcoming sporting events to mark the Queen’s death.

McClean does not wear the poppy during the UK’s annual Remembrance Day season every November.

In 2015, the footballer issued a open letter explaining his decision saying “I have complete respect for those who fought and died in both World Wars - many I know were Irish-born. I have been told that your own Grandfather Paddy Whelan, from Tipperary, was one of those.”

“I mourn their deaths like every other decent person and if the poppy was a symbol only for the lost souls of World War One and Two I would wear one; I want to make that 100 percent clear. You must understand this.

“But the poppy is used to remember victims of other conflicts since 1945 and this is where the problem starts for me.”

The Royal British Legion, the charity which produces the poppies and its appeal, supported his decision and later condemned abuse directed at the footballer and his family for his choice to not wear the emblem.

On Monday, McClean issued a response on his Instagram account following the English Football League’s announcement that a minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums

He said “Unless you are a nationalist that was born and raised in Derry or anywhere else in the north of Ireland then don’t assume or speak on our behalf unless you can relate i.e. Miguel Delaney.”

Miguel Delany is a chief football journalist for The Independent who previously has made comparisons on social media about wearing a poppy and donning a black armband.

Midfielder McClean wore the black armband over his black jersey for the game in which his fellow Irish international Will Keane put Wigan ahead through a 23rd minute penalty.