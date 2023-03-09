Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins expects Dundalk to bare their title teeth again

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins admits he is bemused by the idea that Dundalk will fall away from title contention — © ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Ruaidhri Higgins will return to the dugout on Friday night as Derry City aim to remain top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division with a victory over Dundalk (7.45pm).

The Candystripes chief was absent from the sideline for Monday night’s win at UCD as he and his family said farewell to his brother Kevin, who tragically passed away at home in Sweden last month.

Alan Reynolds took control of the team for the 4-0 success in Dublin, but Higgins will return for tonight’s game against a team that has had extraordinary success at the Brandywell in recent years, winning 10 of their last 13 visits to Derry in all competitions.

Higgins, a former player and coach with Dundalk, can’t quite get his head around the fact that some people expect Stephen O’Donnell’s side to fall short of a title challenge this season. Dundalk finished third on goal difference behind City last year and currently sit in the same position after a good start to the campaign.

“I find that really strange, that people keep expecting them to fall away,” he stated.

“They have league winners throughout their squad; multiple league winners. They have talented players like us who are emerging in their careers, and I find it ridiculous that people don’t see them in the same light as maybe us or (Shamrock) Rovers. I find that really strange. I think it’s a lazy view, a lazy opinion.

“There are four or five clubs and one or two might say that they fancy having a crack at it; there will be two or three who play it down but will feel that they can have a right go, and I think Dundalk are one of them.”

Dundalk were the only team that Derry failed to beat at all last year, with the two games at Oriel Park ending in draws and the two at the Brandywell resulting in defeats.

In his first season in charge, Higgins became the first City boss to beat Dundalk home and away since Stephen Kenny in 2011, and he knows perhaps more than anyone just how difficult this fixture will be.

“The two in Oriel were draws and really tight games,” he reflected.

“They beat us 2-1 earlier in the season and that could have gone either way. I remember we were the team in the ascendency and they went down the other end and scored so the games have been extremely tight.

“The first three games out of the four last year meant a lot but the last one didn’t really. Both of us had to play 10 versus 10 but that was the week before the cup Final, but they were all very tight.

"We didn’t beat them and I think they were the only club that we didn’t beat last year, so we need to go and try and put that right and try and win here and keep the momentum going that we have.”