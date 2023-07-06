Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins says his ‘commitment cannot be questioned’ as Barnsley appoint Neill Collins

Ruaidhri Higgins will remain as manager of Derry City following Barnsley’s decision to appoint Scotland’s Neill Collins instead.

The Limavady man held talks with the League One club last week following the departure of former Northern Ireland international Michael Duff. However the Oakwell club have opted to appoint Collins, who impressed during a stint as head coach of USL team Tampa Bay Rowdies.

It’s welcome news for the Brandywell club, with the Candystripes set to play rivals Sligo Rovers on Friday before next Thursday’s first round Conference League qualifier in the Faroe Islands against HB Torshavn.

Higgins has denied showing disloyalty to Derry by holding discussions with Barnsley. He told BBC Radio Foyle: "I'm really, really committed to this and it was never certain that I was going to go anyway.

"I genuinely don't feel that my commitment to this club can ever be questioned. I didn't go looking for anything, let's be assured of that, and I never will go looking for anything.

"Barnsley approached the club last week for permission to speak to me. That was granted, I spoke to them and had a couple of conversations. That's where it ended.

"I can't control media speculation and I can't control what goes around. I have never applied for a job and I will never apply for a job when I am manager of Derry, I will assure you that.

"People aren't privy to private conversations that go on, but it was never, ever a foregone conclusion."

Upon joining Barnsely, ex-Leeds United player Collins said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be stepping back in to the EFL and even more so to be joining a club of this stature. Everything I do will be aimed at repaying the faith showed in me by the owners and Khaled and of course giving the Barnsley faithful a team that they can be proud of.

“I am fortunate to be working with a squad that just achieved a play-off final but understand there is a lot of work to be done if we want to replicate that success and go a step further.

“I can’t wait to get started and work on getting this club back to where it belongs.”