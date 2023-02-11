Derry City capture first President’s Cup with win over Shamrock Rovers

Derry City's Michael Duffy celebrates scoring the second goal of the game with his teammates — © ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Derry City got their hands on the President’s Cup for the first time as they defeated Shamrock Rovers at the Brandywell.

Ruaidhri Higgins made a welcome return to the touchline for the Candystripes at the end of a difficult week for the manager and his family and his players responded with an impressive showing, with first half goals from Will Patching and Michael Duffy proving enough.

Patching opened the scoring after 23 minutes as Derry City took the lead at the end of a flowing move down the left wing. Doherty picked out the run of Duffy into the penalty area, and the winger’s pull back was met by Patching at the near post and he smashed the ball into the net to make it 1-0.

The lead was doubled just six minutes before half-time and it was a moment to forget for Rovers goalkeeper Leon Pohls. Marl Connolly spread the ball wide to the left wing to Duffy who cut inside before trying his luck from 25 yards.

It looked straightforward all the way for Pohls, but the ball somehow slipped through his arms and into the net much to the delight of the home fans.

Rovers made four changes at half time and those players were still settling into the game when the breadth of the crossbar denied Derry a third goal.

Kieran Cruise lost out to Ryan Graydon, who broke into the area but left the ball for Patching, who curled a beautiful effort over Pohls, only for the ball to strike the underside of the crossbar, bounce down on the line and somehow stay out.

The ball then broke for Duffy who lashed the ball into the side netting, and Rovers breathed a sigh of relief.

It was then Derry’s turn to make changes with Jordan McEneff and Jamie McGonigle entering the game and it was the latter who came so close to scoring on 72 minutes when the ball broke to him in the area following a Doherty corner, but his effort just missed the upright.

The only downside to the evening was a security alert outside the ground, with a suspect device’ causing the closure of roads near the ground by the PSNI.

DERRY CITY: Maher, Coll, Connolly, McEleney, Doherty, Diallo, Patching, Duffy (Ward 87), O’Reilly, Graydon (McEneff 64), Kavanagh (McGonigle 56).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Pohls, Cleary (Clarke 45), Lopes, Grace, Nugent (Byrne 45), Watts (Greene 64), Poom, Cruise, Towell (Farugia 45), Burt (Burke 45), Kenny (Power 64).

Referee: Neil Doyle.

Man of the match: Adam O’Reilly

Match rating:7/10