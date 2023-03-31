Derry City climb back to top of the Premier Division after Ryan Graydon strike

Shelbourne 0 Derry City 1

Derry City returned to the top of the Premier Division with a hard-fought 1-0 win over 10-man Shelbourne at Tolka Park.

Played in atrocious conditions, the game was decided by an early first-half strike from Ryan Graydon.

Cameron McJannet made a welcome return to the City defence for the first time since picking up an injury at St Patrick’s Athletic on the opening day of the season. However, Adam O’Reilly, Cameron Dummigan, Michael Duffy and Mark Connolly remained missing.

There was almost a sensational start for the Candystripes as they caught Shelbourne out with a route one approach just two minutes in. Brian Maher’s free-kick saw Graydon win the ball in the air and he flicked it on for Jamie McGonigle, who got in behind Luke Byrne and went around goalkeeper Conor Kearns, only for Paddy Barrett to stop his shot on the line.

Kearns then had to be alert to deny Will Patching a spectacular opener with the midfielder almost finding the top corner with a free-kick from 25 yards.

A fine start from the Candystripes was rewarded from the resulting corner, however, with Patching’s delivery finding Graydon unmarked and the winger side-footed home to make it 1-0 on 11 minutes.

Derry City ace Ryan Graydon celebrates after netting against Shelbourne — © ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

It could well have been 2-0 within minutes as Derry dominated, and Ben Doherty went on a superb individual run from halfway only to be denied by Kearns.

It took half an hour for Shelbourne to respond and Derry were fortunate to stay ahead when they did. Jack Moylan got in behind the Derry defence and dummied a shot to fool Shane McEleney to give himself a better opportunity on his left foot. He was denied by Maher but still Shelbourne should have scored with the rebound falling for Kian Leavy, only for the substitute to blaze over the bar.

The chances were coming at both ends as weather conditions continued to deteriorate and Derry should have made it 2-0 when Graydon won another ball in the air and Patching slipped in Ollie O’Neill, but the midfielder hit it over the bar.

Shelbourne’s hopes of getting back into the game suffered a huge blow at the start of the second half when captain Paddy Barrett, already on a yellow card, was sent off after a challenge on McGonigle.

There were few chances to talk about after that as Shelbourne dug in, but Derry should have made the game safe with seven minutes remaining when they managed a rare counter-attack against the 10 men.

McGonigle slipped Doherty in on goal but Kearns, not for the first time in the game, produced a brilliant save to keep Shelbourne in it. The goalkeeper’s heroics went unrewarded however as the hosts failed to get anywhere near an equaliser in the closing stages.

SHELBOURNE: Kearns, Wilson (Leavy 24), Griffin, Moylan (Robinson 80), Smith, Wilson (Ledwidge 80), Farrell, Molloy, Byrne (Lunney 46), Caffrey (Coyle 46), Barrett.

DERRY CITY:Maher, Coll, McEleney, McJannet, Doherty, Diallo (Boyce 81), McEleney, Patching, Graydon, O’Neill (McEneff 73), McGonigle (C Kavanagh 90).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.