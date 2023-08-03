Derry City come through thrilling Europa Conference clash in Finland

KuPS 3 Derry City 3 (Derry City win 5-4 on aggregate)

Cian Kavanagh of Derry City, right, celebrates with teammate Paul McMullan after scoring their side's first goal during the UEFA Europa Conference League Second Qualifying Round Second Leg match between KuPS and Derry City

Derry City head to Kazakhstan next week to face Tobol Lostanay after coming through an incredible Europa Conference League Qualifier in Finland.

Michael Duffy’s second half header proved to be the final straw for KuPS after an absorbing contest that saw both sides trade the lead again and again.

Ruaidhri Higgins’ team dug deep in the most difficult of circumstances to get the result they needed, coming from behind at half time to get the job done and send the club through to the Third Qualifying stage for only the third time in its history.

Leading 2-1 from the first leg at the Brandywell, Derry got off to the perfect start when they opened the scoring after just 13 minutes. KuPS lost possession in midfield and the Irish side countered ruthlessly, Paul McMullan crossing for Cian Kavanagh to head into the net from close range to make it 3-1 on aggregate. Both players had played a significant part in the first leg and had earned a staring place as a result.

The away side were looking comfortable but they were gifted a way back into the game on 23 minutes when goalkeeper Brian Maher came to punch a corner, but missed the ball entirely and the ball hit the back of Jasse Tuominen’s head and found the net. It was a barely deserved equaliser for KuPS, but the bit of luck they desperately needed.

Derry then suffered another blow when they lost influential captain Patrick McEleney to injury on the half hour, the captain replaced by Sadou Diallo.

KuPS then stuck again just before half time to turn the game on its head, and again there was a huge stroke of fortune for the home side. Tuominen got in front of Mark Connolly in the City penalty area and set up Saku Savolainen, whose weak shot took a deflection off Cameron McJannet to take it past Maher. That left it 3-3 on aggregate heading into the half time break.

The drama was just beginning to unfold however as Derry hit back early in the second half, Diallo seeing his shot charged won, but he scored at the second attempt, lashing the ball in from 20 yards left-footed to put the Candystripes 4-3 ahead on aggregate.

That lead lasted less than two minutes however as KuPS cut the City defence apart and Savolainen raced through to score his second goal of the game.

Yet, Derry responded well and enjoyed a dominant spell which almost resulted in another goal for Cian Kavanagh, but he was denied by a fantastic save from Kreidl right on the goal line

Not to be deterred, Derry City continued to attack their tiring opponents and they then stunned KuPS by taking the lead yet again, with Michel Duffy meeting a cross from Diallo to send a brilliant header past Kreidl on 69 minutes to put the visitors through, 5-4 on aggregate.

Kreidl rarely looked like hitting back and not even five minutes of added time could save them as Derry City hung on to create history in Finland.

Derry City: Maher; Boyce, Connolly, McJannet, Doherty; Dummigan (O'Reilly 53), P McEleney (Diallo 30), Patching; Duffy, C. Kavanagh (Mullen 79), McMullan (S. McEleney 79).

KuPS: Kreidl; Saarinen, Cisse, Sichenje, Antwi; Oksanen, Popovitch (Bispo 70); Tuominen, Heinonen, Savolainen (Jervis 70); Yengi.

Referee: Mr Dario Bel (Croatia).