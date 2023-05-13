Derry City continue their travel slickness as Ryan Graydon clinches victory

Bohemians 0 Derry City 1

Derry City's Adam O'Reilly has his attempt on goal blocked by Keith Buckley of Bohemians — © SPORTSFILE

Ryan Graydon of Derry City celebrates after scoring what proved to be the winner against Bohemians — © SPORTSFILE

Derry City are up to second place in the Premier Division after a narrow and hard-fought 1-0 victory against Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Ruaidhri Higgins’ side had to dig deep late on in this game as the home side, playing with 10 men since the 17th minute, pushed and pushed for an equaliser without reward.

The result continued the Candystripes’ exceptional away record this season, with this victory, courtesy of Ryan Graydon’s first-half goal, sealing a sixth win on their travels in eight games.

The Bohs crowd packed into Dalymount in expectation but after an entertaining start they watched the game turn against their team spectacularly in the space of three minutes.

There were only 14 minutes on the clock when Grant Horton lost possession of the ball just outside his own penalty area. The Bohs defender was pickpocketed by Michael Duffy, who raced through on goal.

Horton, in his desperation, brought Duffy crashing to the ground, and referee Paul McLaughlin produced a straight red card.

Derry took advantage immediately and took the lead on their next attack and again Duffy was involved, firing the ball low across the face of goal where Graydon arrived to finish for his second goal of the season to make it 1-0.

Bohs were floored by that turn of events and they could have been 2-0 down when Shane McEleney met Ben Doherty’s corner with a bullet header but the ball flew just over James Talbot’s crossbar.

Derry absolutely controlled the first half after that and the half-hour came and went with Bohemians barely getting a touch on the ball.

Several City corners came and went but the best chance for a second goal came for Ollie O’Neill when Doherty’s pull back came to him just inside the penalty area, but his effort deflected just wide.

Bohemians' Grant Horton is shown a red card by referee Paul McLaughlin — © SPORTSFILE

Former Derry boss Declan Devine made two substitutions to try and get his Bohs team back into the game at half-time with James Clarke and Kris Twardek coming in for Ali Coote and Patrick Kirk, and it had the desired effect as the home side were much more of a threat in the second period.

Derry in contrast were not as productive with the ball and Higgins sent on Brandon Kavanagh to bring more life into his attack. The substitute came closer than anyone for Derry when he cut inside and curled just over.

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins celebrates victory over Bohemians — © SPORTSFILE

Bohs were really piling on the pressure as the game entered its closing stages and after substitute Ronan Boyce gave away a free-kick on the left wing, Brian Maher had to produce a vital interception to deny Twardek a tap in at the back post, the City goalkeeper punching the ball away.

That was nothing compared to Shane McEleney’s header away from under his own crossbar deep in added time at the end of the game, the City defender saving his team amid intense pressure.

City now host Dundalk on Monday night hoping to improve a home record that is in stark contrast to their incredible away feats this season.

Bohemians boss Declan Devine roars on his side against former team Derry City — © SPORTSFILE

BOHEMIANS: Talbot, Kirk (Twardek 46), Nowak, Horton, Flores, Coote (Clarke 46), Afolabi (McDaid 77), Connolly (Williams 71), Radkowski, Buckley, McDonnell.

DERRY CITY: Maher, Coll, S McEleney, McJannet, Doherty; Diallo (Dummigan 79), O’Reilly, Patching (McEneff 71) Duffy, Graydon (Boyce 79), O’Neill (B Kavanagh 63).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Donegal).

Man of the Match: Adam O’Reilly (Derry City)

Match Rating: 8/10