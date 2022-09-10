Derry City defender Ciaran Coll released from hospital after frightening incident

Airtricity Premier League

Derry City defender Ciaran Coll was stretchered off the field at the Brandywell on Friday night

Derry City’s Ciaran Coll has been discharged from hospital following a frightening incident at last night’s Airtricity Premier League clash at the Brandywell.

The defender lay unconscious for 10 minutes after landing awkwardly following a collision with Bohemians’ Ali Coote, in Friday night’s 1-0 victory. The game was delayed for 15 minutes as medical personnel tended to Coll, who was then carried off on a stretcher.

Club medic explained: “Ciaran was transferred to hospital and underwent the relevant medical tests last night, during the game.

“Thankfully all tests were clear and Ciaran was allowed home.

“We will assess him over the coming days and he will get whatever help he requires.

“We would like to thank the emergency pitch-side team for their excellent work last night.

“Ciaran has also expressed his thanks to everyone who has been in touch although he is unable to reply to all the messages for now.”

The 31 year-old Letterkenny man joined Derry in 2019 after a decade at Finn Harps. Coll played under-age football with Kildrum Tigers before signing for Scottish side Hearts in 2007.