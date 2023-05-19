Derry City dish out lesson to UCD to reclaim spot at Premier Division’s summit

Derry City 4 UCD 1

Derry’s Michael Duffy scores his second and his side’s third goal against UCD — © ©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

Derry City are back on top of the Premier Division after dominating UCD at the Brandywell.

Two goals from Michael Duffy and one apiece from Jordan McEneff and Matthew Ward, coupled with Shamrock Rovers’ defeat to Drogheda United, means that City are back on top for the first time since the early weeks of the season.

McEneff continued his excellent campaign by scoring the opening goal just 13 minutes in to give City the perfect start.

A free-flowing move which started in midfield with Will Patching ended with Duffy getting to the byline and dinking a cross to the back post where McEneff was waiting to head past Kian Moore to make it 1-0.

That was exactly the start that City wanted and they were able to settle into the game easily after that, and Patching almost made it 2-0 on 22 minutes but Moore brilliantly pushed his effort from 20 yards wide.

City should have had their second goal three minutes before the break when Patching picked out the run of McEneff in behind the UCD defence but with just Moore to beat, the midfielder smashed his shot poorly wide of the target.

The hosts needed just five minutes of the second half before they doubled their lead, and it was a goal of some quality as a terrific one-two fooled the UCD defence.

Patching received the ball from Duffy before back-heeling into his team-mate’s path and the winger did the rest, slamming past Moore for his fourth goal of the season.

Duffy added to his personal tally just 15 minutes later as the Candystripes made sure of the points. Brandon Kavanagh hooked a ball forward for Duffy to chase and he used his pace to get in behind the UCD defence before calmly hooking over Moore to make it 3-0.

UCD did manage to get one back 15 minutes from time when Adam Wells bundled the ball home from close range following a corner from Harry O’Connor.

What had been a comfortable night could have changed quickly had it not been for a double save from Brian Maher to deny UCD substitutes Matthew Alonge and Colin Bolton.

The City goalkeeper produced a brilliant instinctive save to deny Alonge from close range, and was alert to save the rebound from Bolton who followed up on the volley.

Those saves jolted City back into life and they ensured there would be no nervy ending by adding a fourth.

Ryan Graydon sped through on goal and tried to place it past Moore but the UCD goalkeeper saved well, only for the ball to loop up in the air perfectly for substitute Ward, who forced it over the line.

DERRY CITY: Maher, Boyce, Coll, McJannet, Doherty (S McEleney 45), Patching (O’Reilly 79), McEneff, Dummigan (Diallo 65), B Kavanagh (Graydon 65), Duffy (Ward 74), McGonigle (Patton 74).

UCD: Moore, Gallagher (O’Connor 76), Wells, Keaney, Behan, Nolan (Alonge 76), Dempsey (Higgins 28), Clarke (Bolton 36), Norris, O’Regan (O’Brien 65), Doyle.

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea.

Man of the match: Michael Duffy (Derry City)

Match rating: 7/10