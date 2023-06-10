Derry City draw  a blank against Bohemians to fall further behind League leaders

Derry City 0 Bohemians 0

Derry City were left frustrated again as they failed to find a way through against Bohemians in a 0-0 draw at the Brandywell.

It is now just one goal in four games for the Candystripes, whose failure to find the net has cost them dearly, and they now trail Shamrock Rovers by six points as a result heading into the mid-season break.

Derry manager Ruaidhri Higgins made three changes to the team humbled at St Patrick’s Athletic last Monday, but the response from his players was muted with his team failing to really rouse themselves until well into the second half.

An early goal would have been the perfect boost for the Candystripes after that bad defeat in Dublin, and they very nearly got it when a short free kick routine ended with Ben Doherty crossing to the back post where Cian Kavanagh raced in, but couldn’t provide the finishing touch needed.

Derry played themselves into trouble just 15 minutes in when Sadou Diallo lost the ball to James Akintunde and fouled his former team-mate, receiving an early caution in the process.

Jordan Flores tried his luck with the free kick from 30 yards, but it hit the Derry wall and deflected into the path of Grant Horton, who couldn’t finish with Brian Maher in his sights.

The home side had an even better chance just moments later, and this time Diallo showed his quality with an exceptional cross into the Bohs area to find Cian Kavanagh, but the striker, having got in front of the last defender, couldn’t direct his shot on goal and the chance was gone.

It was the second half before City threatened again and unsurprisingly Duffy was involved as his cross beat James Talbot and came to an unmarked Adam O’Reilly at the back post, but the midfielder couldn’t direct his shot on target.

That was the start of Derry’s best spell in the game and Ronan Boyce came agonisingly close twice in quick succession, his volley blocked by a crowd of players before he headed just wide form the following corner.

Ryan Graydon then stung the hands of Talbot with a fierce effort from the corner of the penalty area on the hour mark, the first time in the game that the Bohs goalkeeper had been called into action.

The goal just wouldn’t come however, and Derry hearts were in their mouths on 74 minutes when Paddy Kirk sent a wicked volley at Brian Maher from 25 yards, with the ball flashing just wide of the target.

Time was running out for both teams to get a winner, but it so nearly came Derry’s way on 82 minutes when the ball broke kindly for Duffy in the area, and he sent it through a defender’s legs towards the bottom corner only for Talbot to deny him with a brilliant save.

Substitute Ollie O’Neill then latched onto a ball in the area, but just as he was about to shoot, Talbot was there again to save his team.

Derry then had a huge penalty shout in the 90th minute when substitute Brandon Kavanagh’s cross found Jamie McGonigle, but his header was stopped by what looked like the hand of Krystian Nowak, but referee Damian McGraith turned away all penalty appeals.

DERRY CITY: Maher, Boyce, McEleney, McJannet, Coll; Diallo, Doherty (O’Neill 79), O’Reilly; Graydon (B Kavanagh 89), C Kavanagh (McGonigle 79), Duffy.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot, Kirk, Nowak, Horton, Flores, McDaid (Afolabi 72), Radkowski, Buckley, (Clarke 77), McDonnell (O’Sullivan 77), Akintunde (Connolly 61).

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Dublin).