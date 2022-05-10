Derry City draw a blank as Shamrock Rovers take over at the summit

Derry City 0 St Patricks Athletic 0

Derry City lost the leadership of the Airtricity Premier Division after they failed to break down St Patrick’s Athletic at the Brandywell.

While Shamrock Rovers were easily seeing off Sligo Rovers in Dublin, the Candystripes dominated without scoring against a team they had beaten 4-0 just 10 days earlier.

Derry asserted themselves on the game very quickly afterwards and visiting goalkeeper Joseph Anang had to push a looping header from Daniel Lafferty over the bar as City forced three successive corners.

There was joy down both wings for Derry at this stage, with Matty Smith’s attempted pull back from the left just evading Jamie McGonigle before Ronan Boyce came in from the right wing and found the striker, who swung at the ball and missed completely.

The hosts came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock on 37 minutes when Will Patching’s corner was met by Eoin Toal, who powered a header at goal rom close range, only for it to hit Anang, who instinctively stuck his arm out to somehow keep the ball out.

Derry continued to ask all the questions in the early stages of the second half but, more often than not, their final ball let them down badly with Anang having nothing to concern him in the Pat’s goal.

The hour mark passed before City really threatened when Patching’s low ball across goal set up McGonigle whose shot was charged dow, and, amidst cries of handball from the crowd, Cameron Dummigan raced onto the loose ball and hit a fierce effort which was deflected behind for a corner.

Ruaidhri Higgins responded by sending both James Akintunde and Patrick McEleney on in a bid to find the killer touch which had eluded his team.

A piece of McEleney magic almost delivered on 73 minutes when he controlled the ball 25 yards from goal and drove it powerfully through a sea of bodies, only for his effort to crash back off the base of the post with Anang beaten.

St Pat’s had not been a force of any kind in the game, but they could have nicked it on 77 minutes with their first shot of any kind when Chris Forrester was picked out in space in the area, but he sent a weak shot wide of the target.

Derry had a wonderful opportunity to win the contest on 82 minutes when they broke on a three-on-one counter attack but, just when the final pass needed to be played, they slowed it down, with Brandon Kavanagh passing to McGonigle who could only shoot straight at Anang.

DERRY: Maher, Boyce, S McEleney, Toal, Lafferty, Dummigan, Thomson (P McEleney, 67 mins (McLaughlin, 86 mins)), Patching, Kavanagh, McGonigle, Smith (Akintunde, 67 mins).

ST PAT’S: Anang, Redmond, Grivosti, Breslin, Curtis, Forrester, O’Reilly, McClelland (Burns, 59 mins), M Doyle (Robinson, 64 mins), King, E Doyle .

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Dublin)

Man of the match: Will Patching

Match rating: 7/10