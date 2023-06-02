Derry City drop to second in table after being held at home by Shelbourne

Derry City were left frustrated by the best defence in the League as Shelbourne earned a well-deserved 0-0 draw at the Brandywell.

Not for the first time this season, Ruaidhri Higgins team were left wanting at home, and with Shamrock Rovers easily defeating Dundalk, the Candystripes also lost top spot.

Derry started the game in determined fashion and had a real opportunity just four minutes in. Jamie McGonigle rose high to flick on a pass from Brian Maher straight into the path of Michael Duffy. The winger’s touch took him inside and he bore down on the Shelbourne goal before shooting just wide from 25 yards.

Shelbourne came close on 15 minutes when Shae Farrell sent an incisive ball forward, putting Kyle Robinson in on goal but the forward’s effort crashed back off the upright with Maher beaten.

The game exploded into life just after the half hour but it somehow remained scoreless after an incredible sequence of events.

After all their hard work, Shelbourne were undone by a simple ball over the top as Maher’s pass sent Duffy through on goal. Duffy lobbed the advancing Conor Kearns and it looked a certain goal until JR Wilson somehow scooped the ball off the line spectacularly to save his team.

Within 60 seconds Shelbourne had a penalty at the other end as referee Rob Hennessey penalised Ciaran Coll for a challenge on Farrell.

Farrell himself took the responsibility from 12 yards, but his effort was saved by the trailing left foot of Maher, who was able to turn the ball over the bar for a corner amidst a deafening roar from the home supporters.

Derry City were straight onto the attack at the start of the second half and they could have shocked Shelbourne but Ben Doherty headed over from Duffy’s pinpoint cross.

Jamie McGonigle then had his head in his hands after Kearns pulled off a remarkable save to deny him a goal, the Shelbourne goalkeeper somehow palming away from the striker’s close range downward header from Boyce’s cross.

The visitors really should have taken the lead as the hour mark approached when Moylan sent a brilliant reverse pass in behind the Derry defence to put Robinson through on goal, but the finish was again lacking, with the striker shooting straight at Maher.

Duffy almost nicked it deep in added time at the end of the game, but he was denied by another brilliant save from Kearns.

DERRY CITY: Maher, Coll, Doherty (Graydon 62), Connolly, McJannet, Boyce, Dummigan P McEleney (McEneff 84), O’Reilly (Patching 84), Duffy, McGonigle (C Kavanagh 75).

SHELBOURNE: Kearns, Wilson, Quinn, Griffin, Coyle (Lunney 81), Wilson, Farrell (Hakiki 70), Caffrey, Ledwidge, Moylan (Boyd 70), Robinson (Smith 65).

Referee: Rob Hennessey.