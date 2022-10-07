Derry City ease by Finn Harps for sixth league win in a row to keep title dream alive

Airtricity Premier League

Derry City made it six league wins in a row as they easily saw off Finn Harps at the Brandywell.

The Candystripes produced a professional performance to close the gap to Shamrock Rovers to just two points ahead of the champions’ game against Shelbourne tomorrow.

The opening goal came on 19 minutes thanks to great work from Brandon Kavanagh and a cool finish from Michael Duffy.

Kavanagh exchanged passes with Will Patching before racing forward and putting Duffy in to break the deadlock.

The hosts should have had a second on 53 minutes when Ronan Boyce’s scuffed shot from the edge of the area turned into the perfect pass for James Akintunde. He seemed certain to score from six yards out, however Harps goalkeeper James McKeown somehow denied him.

Derry did make it two on the hour. Cameron McJannett drilled a low ball in towards the near post where Akintunde was lurking, and the ball fell for Kavanagh who couldn’t miss.

The game should have been wrapped up on 74 minutes when Derry were awarded a penalty. Brian Maher’s punt upfield saw substitute Jamie McGonigle get in behind Conor Tourish who blatantly pulled the City forward down. McGonigle himself stepped up to take the kick and tried to place it in the bottom right corner, but McKeown guessed right and saved well.

The striker had the last laugh though, and made no mistake in added time, volleying past a stranded McKeown for his 13th goal of the season.

DERRY CITY: Maher, Boyce, S McEleney, Connolly, McJannett; Dummigan, Diallo, Patching (Glass 90), Duffy, Kavanagh (Thomson 80), Akintunde (McGonigle 66).

FINN HARPS: McKeown, Tourish, Donelon, Carrillo (Siaj 59), Slevin, Connolly, Duncan, Boylan, McNamee (Timlin 85), Rainey, Mihaljevic (Jones 59).

Referee: Sean Grant

Man of the Match: Brandon Kavanagh

Match Rating: 6/10