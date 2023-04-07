Derry City endure first defeat of the season after frustrating night

Derry City 0 Drogheda United 1

On a thoroughly frustrating night for the Candystripes, the home side failed to create much of note, even when playing against 10 men for most of the first half and part of the second following a red card for Drogheda defender Emmanuel Adegboyega. The teams were level again when City’s Cameron McJannet saw red in the second period, and from there Drogheda went on to win it.

The first chance came just nine minutes in when a straightforward ball over the top from Shane McEleney gave Jamie McGonigle something to work with, but goalkeeper Colin McCabe read the danger and shut the chance down despite the striker getting there first.

Drogheda were crowding Derry out in the middle every time they got near the visitors’ penalty, so much so that Will Patching just decided to have a go from 30 yards 18 minutes in, and it almost paid off, with the ball slipping through McCabe’s hands. The goalkeeper was grateful to see it bounce wide for a corner.

The game needed something to spark it into life and it came in dramatic fashion as Drogheda were reduced to 10 men on 27 minutes. Jamie McGonigle completely fooled Emmanual Adegboyega and raced away on goal, forcing the defender to lunge in after him and send the striker crashing to the ground.

Players from both sides surrounded referee Arnie Hunter, who produced a red card for Adegboyega. A second red card also followed for Drogheda manager Kevin Doherty, who was furious with the decision.

When the drama died down, Will Patching sent the free kick into the side-netting, and that was the closest the midfielder got despite several first half efforts. Still without a goal this season, Patching skied two further efforts as the host struggled to break down the ten men in the first half.

Ruaidhri Higgins wasted no time at the break, and brought on captain Patrick McEleney from the bench to try and break Drogheda down, with Jordan McEneff making way.

Still, Drogheda carried a threat, and City were lucky when Sadou Diallo gave the ball away to Frederick Draper, but he shot straight at Brian Maher.

It was frustration after frustration for the City supporters who watched their team struggle to break their opponents down, but there was a half chance when Doherty went to the by-line and pulled the ball back for McGonigle, but the striker shot over.

A difficult night got even worse for City on 68 minutes when Cameron McJannet was sent off after receiving his second yellow card in the space of 20 second half minutes.

Drogheda then stunned the Brandywell by taking the lead with just 12 minutes remaining when Dayle Rooney’s free kick into the area fell for Elicha Ahui at the back post and the defender couldn’t miss as he blasted it past Maher.

McCabe was finally called into action four minutes from time when he pushed McGonigle’s header past the post, the closest the home side came to an equaliser.

Derry City: Maher, Coll, S McEleney, McJannet, Doherty; Diallo (O’Reilly 58’), Patching (Boyce 75’), McEneff (P McEleney 45’), Graydon (B Kavanagh 75’), McGonigle, O’Neill (C Kavanagh 63’). Drogheda United: McCabe, Ahui, Keeley, Adegboyega, Markey (McNally 45’), Deegan, Draper (Brennan 75’), Grimes, Rooney, Jones, Heeney. Referee: Arnold Hunter Man of the Match: Elicha Ahui (Drogheda United) Match Rating: 6/10.