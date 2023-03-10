Derry City fail to break down the Dundalk rearguard in Brandywell draw

Derry City 0 Dundalk 0

Derry City's Mark Connolly goes down injured during their goalless draw with Dundalk — © ©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

Dundalk’s Pat Hoban tries to control the ball under pressure from Derry City's Patrick McEleney and Ciaran Coll — © ©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

Derry City were left frustrated as they failed to break down a resilient Dundalk at the Brandywell.

Ruaidhri Higgins’ team were completely on top in a one-sided second half, but despite a number of opportunities, they could find no way past a Dundalk side who seemed happy for a point throughout.

There was an early blow for the hosts just 13 minutes into the game as Mark Connolly pulled up badly, holding his hamstring as he attempted to chase down Daniel Kelly.

It meant an early end to the night for the City centre-half who was replaced by Ronan Boyce.

Derry City's Jamie McGonigle attempts to trap the ball under his spell — © ©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

Derry responded well to the setback and threatened Dundalk for the first time when Patrick McEleney picked out Ryan Graydon on the right. His bobbling effort across goal was set to be put away by Jamie McGonigle, only for Hayden Muller to put it behind for a corner.

Dundalk responded with a chance of their own, and Johannes Yli-Kokko swept a good effort just over the bar from 20 yards after picking up Ciaran Coll’s loose header.

It was then Dundalk’s turn to lose a player to injury, as Kelly, in only his second game back from a long-term injury problem, limped off to be replaced by Alfie Lewis.

McGonigle looked lively for the hosts; the striker had the first real chance for either team when he linked up well with Will Patching to get behind the Dundalk defence.

The frontman bore down on goal but had to shoot quickly on his weaker left foot with Andy Boyle closing in, allowing Nathan Sheppard to push the ball to safety.

There were five minutes of added time at the end of a tense first half, and Graydon almost ended it on a high for Derry when he picked up McEleney’s 40-yard pass and cut inside, but his curling effort went just over the bar.

Derry began the second half positively, and Graydon had a real chance when he peeled off at the back post to meet Patching’s corner.

It seemed to be a free header for the winger but he nodded back across goal instead of shooting, and the effort came to nothing.

The home side were building momentum the longer the half went on, and Patching came close to scoring directly from a corner when Sheppard missed the ball completely, but it flew wide of the target.

Patching was determined to catch Sheppard out in some spectacular fashion, then trying his luck from 30 yards, but his free-kick landed on the roof of the net.

Patching should have scored the easiest of three chances, however, when substitute Ollie O’Neill brilliantly broke into the Dundalk area and laid it on a plate for his team-mate, though he missed the ball completely with McGonigle slow to reach the loose ball and another opportunity was gone.

Derry continued to push in the closing stages of the game, and Ben Doherty lined one up from 25 yards that was brilliantly pushed wide by Sheppard who got across his goal well.

It was one-way traffic in the closing stages, however Dundalk held firm much to the frustration of the home fans.

DERRY CITY: Maher, Coll, Connolly (Boyce 13), S McEleney, Doherty, Diallo, Patching, P McEleney, McEneff (O’Neill 54), Graydon, McGonigle (C Kavanagh 75).

DUNDALK: Sheppard, Davies, Muller, Boyle, Leahy, Sloggett, Yii-Kokko (O’Kane 70), Malley (Martin 59), Kelly (Lewis 26), Hoban (Elliott 70), Tulloch (Benson 70).

Referee: Rob Hennessey

Man of the Match: Patrick McEleney (Derry City)

Match Rating: 6/10