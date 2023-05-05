Derry City fend off Drogheda United pressure as Adam O’Reilly goal seals precious away win

Drogheda United 0 Derry City 1

On the back of Monday’s disappointing defeat to Shamrock Rovers, the Candystripes dug deep to win a league game at Weavers Park for only the second time in the last decade.

After a night of frustration at the Brandywell against the defending champions, it took just 12 minutes for City to get off the mark with the opening goal coming after a promising start to the game from the visitors.

Ciaran Coll’s pass deflected into the path of Sadou Diallo, who linked in Jordan McEneff on the edge of the area, and he in turn laid it off for O’Reilly to drill low beyond Colin McCabe from 20 yards.

O’Reilly came so close to making it a double just three minutes later when he got on the end of McEneff’s cross from the left wing, but his brilliant header flew just wide of the target with McCabe beaten.

Amid growing Drogheda pressure, Derry could have extended their lead when McEneff again drifted to the left and sent in a low cross which just eluded Michael Duffy but came to O’Reilly, though his effort was crucially blocked by Conor Keeley.

The home side were unlucky not to equalise just two minutes before the break. Ryan Brennan flicked a pass in behind the City defence to put Freddie Draper in on goal, and the striker cleverly flicked it over the advancing Brian Maher only to see the ball come off the crossbar.

Drogheda continued to turn the heat on Derry in the early stages of the second half, and would have scored if McEleney had not intercepted to deny Draper a tap-in from close range.

At the other end of the pitch, Duffy found himself in behind following a brilliant pass from goalkeeper Maher, but he couldn’t bring the ball under control and in the end side-footed tamely wide with McCabe bearing down on him.

City tested McCabe just past the hour mark when Duffy’s corner was cleared outside the area, where Diallo struck a brilliant volley that the Drogheda stopper pushed away at his near post.

Drogheda were always a threat and would have levelled on 75 minutes but for an incredible save from Maher to keep Derry ahead.

A cross into the area was perfect for an unmarked Draper, who simply had to score with a close-range header, but the ball somehow stayed out with Maher throwing his body at the ball to stop it on the line.

Six minutes of added time gave Drogheda extra hope of forcing an equaliser, and they almost got it four minutes in when a corner to the near post was met by Draper, but he was denied by Maher once again.

DROGHEDA UNITED: McCabe, Ahui (Heeney 20), Keeley (Davis 75), Adegboyega, Markey, Deegan, Draper, Grimes (Foley 62), Rooney, Brennan, McNally.

DERRY CITY: Maher, Coll, McEleney, McJannet, Doherty, Diallo, O’Reilly, McEneff (Patching 64), Graydon (O’Neill 74), C Kavanagh (McGonigle 74), Duffy (Boyce 89).

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Dublin)

Man of the Match: Shane McEleney (Derry City)

Match rating: 7/10