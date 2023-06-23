Derry City get back on track with victory over Cork City to close gap at Premier Division summit

Derry City 2 Cork City 0

Derry City ended a run of four games without a win thanks to a goal at the end of each half against Cork City.

Jamie McGonigle, on a barren run of 12 matches without a goal, struck in added time at the end of the first half, while youngster Tiernan McGinty scored his first senior goal on 90 minutes to ensure the Candystripes stay hot on the heels of leaders Shamrock Rovers at the top of the Premier Division ahead of the trip to Tallaght on Monday.

City were in desperate need of a good result at the Brandywell, and they survived some very dodgy moments in a poor first half.

Cork substitute Cian Murphy, who replaced the injured Tunde Owolabi, should have scored within seconds of entering the game when Mark Connolly attempted to guide a header back to his goalkeeper but only succeeded in sending the forward through on goal, but Murphy prodded wide with just Brian Maher to beat.

The substitute came even closer just a few minutes later however when he smashed a shot past Maher onto the post before Kevin Custovic curled a brilliant effort just past the upright seconds later.

The frustration of the crowd was evident and Derry responded with a decent spell of pressure of their own, their best chance coming when Brandon Kavanagh slipped McGonigle in behind, but the striker shot wide of the target from an angle.

However, he made amends when the Candystripes took the lead. It owed everything to the work of Kavanagh, who chased a lost cause and out-muscled John O’Donovan before sending in a peach of a cross for McGonigle to glance a header home from close range.

Cork should have levelled just three minutes into the second half but another terrible finish saved Derry’s blushes.

Shane McEleney failed to intercept a long ball forward and Aaron Bolger went straight through on goal from halfway. The midfielder raced away towards Maher but he never looked in control of the ball and in the end he sent a feeble, bobbling shot past the City goalkeeper and wide of a gaping goal.

Derry clearly needed a second goal and it almost arrived on 55 minutes. Adam O’Reilly took the ball from team-mate Kavanagh and sent a cross to the back post where Ryan Graydon nodded down and into the path of Jordan McEneff, but Derry’s top scorer volleyed straight at Jimmy Corcoran.

The second did arrive and from an unlikely source, McGinty making it a dream debut to score as time ticked down.

DERRY CITY: Maher, Boyle, Connolly (Coll 77), S McEleney, McJannet, O’Reilly, McEneff (McGinty 84), Diallo, Graydon (Doherty 64), B Kavanagh, McGonigle.

CORK CITY: Corcoran, Walker, Coleman, Healy, Gilchrist, Honohan, O’Donovan, Custovic (Bargary 85), Bolger (Coffey 74) Owolabi (Murphy 21), Keating (Krezic 74).

Referee: David Dunne

Man of the Match: Adam O’Reilly (Derry City)

Match Rating: 6/10