Derry City held to draw by Bohemians in result that only favours leaders Shamrock Rovers

Bohemians 2 Derry City 2

Derry City and Bohemians played out an entertaining draw at Dalymount Park, but it was Shamrock Rovers who were the real winners on Friday night.

The champions defeated Dundalk at Tallaght and were able to sit back and watch two of their rivals drop points after a 45-minute delay due to floodlight problems at Dalymount.

When the game did start, it was Bohs who were straight at Derry City throats and the home side should have opened the scoring after just two minutes.

A recycled cross from a corner found Jordan Flores unmarked at the back post and his header back across goal saw the ball eventually fall perfectly for Jonathan Afolabi, but the striker somehow missed the ball entirely with the whole net to aim at from six yards.

Bohs got their reward for such a bright start when they took the lead just 13 minutes into the game. Paddy Kirk’s through ball split the Derry defence completely and James Clarke held off the challenge of Mark Connolly to race through and place the ball past Brian Maher.

Derry City then lost Mark Connolly to injury, the centre-half not able to shake off an earlier knock, being replaced by Shane McEleney.

To their credit, City’s response to that horrible period was emphatic as they levelled the game with their first real attack. Will Patching’s nutmeg set Michael Duffy away and after an exchange of passes with Paul McMullan in the area, Duffy smashed a shot past James Talbot from close range for his eighth goal of the season.

City now had the momentum in this game and they should have taken the lead on the half hour. A great reverse pass from Patching put Danny Mullen in on goal and he drove the ball left-footed past Talbot only to miss the target by inches.

Bohs then went down the other end and Afolabi set Connolly away down the right before meeting the winger’s low cross, but the striker’s effort flashed wide of goal.

Derry City then turned the game on its head completely by taking the lead just a few minutes before half time. Ciaran Coll shaped to pass, but instead sent a brilliant cross right onto the head of Mullen, who sent a looping header back across goal, over Talbot and into the net for this first goal for the club.

Derry gifted Bohs an equaliser on 53 minutes. A clever reverse pass from Clarke gave Adam McDonnell a run into the City penalty area and Sado Diallo needlessly slid in to take the Bohs man down, giving referee Rob Harvey an easy penalty decision.

Afolabi sent the spot-kick down the middle to level proceedings.

Again, Derry City’s response was impressive, and they hit back at Bohs strongly. Paul McMullan’s skill created a good chance for Mullen, who came so close to a second goal with a glancing header which Talbot had to push over.

They came even closer just two minutes later when Ben Doherty sent an incredible effort onto the underside of the crossbar with Talbot beaten.

That was as close as either side came in the remainder, with Rovers going further clear at the top.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot, Buckley, Nowak, Radkowski, Kirk; Flores, McDonnell; Connolly (McDaid 64), Clarke, Grant (Coote 80); Afolabi (O’Sullivan 88).

DERRY CITY: Maher, Coll, Connolly (S McEleney 17), McJannet, Doherty; Diallo (P McEleney 64), O’Reilly, Patching; McMullan, Mullen (McGonigle 80), Duffy.

Referee: Robert Harvey (Dublin)