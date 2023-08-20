Derry City lose grip on FAI Cup after second dose of penalty pain leads to exit at hands of St Pat’s

Derry City 0 St Pat’s Athletic 0 (St Pat’s win 4-3 on penalties)

Derry City players nervously look on during the penalty shootout with St Pat's

Derry City lost their grasp of the FAI Cup with defeat to St Patrick’s Athletic at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side were looking to bounce back from exiting the Europa Conference League just three days previously, where they were beaten by Kazakhstan outfit Tobol on penalties.

But the same fate would befall them as the Dubliners secured progression on spot kicks after a goalless stalemate at the end of normal play.

Derry settled into the game well and Brandon Kavanagh forced the first save out of Dean Lyness when the goalkeeper had to get down smartly to his right to gather the attempt from outside the box.

Despite City’s dominance, St Pat’s could have taken the lead three minutes later when Conor Carty turned Cameron McJannet in the box but dinked it over the bar, with Brian Maher rushing out to put him under pressure.

Ciaran Coll headed wide midway through the second-half before Jamie McGonigle forced Lyness into an excellent save, tipping the striker’s goalward header over the top.

Thomas Lonergan had the tie in his grasp on 78 minutes but Maher denied him ahead of the woodwork coming to the visitors’ rescue on 82 minutes when a Will Patching free-kick crashed back off the post.

In extra-time, Michael Duffy had a shot blocked down by Jamie Lennon before a corner from Ben Doherty came back to Sadou Diallo who floated it in but, with his back to goal, Mark Connolly’s flicked header was over the top.

A McJannet header, while on target, was easily gathered by Lyness on 115 minutes while, at the other end, a superb Doherty defensive play and a save from Maher denied John-Alan McGrath.

It was two apiece after four penalties before Derry gained the upper hand when Jake Mulraney sent his attempt past post. Danny Mullen and Leavy converted before Duffy sent his kick wayward to level it at 3-3 heading to the fifth round of penalties.

Mason Melia kept his cool, while Connolly saw his come back off the post, sending the holders out of the competition.

DERRY CITY: Maher, Boyce (Diallo 69), S McEleney (Connolly 59), McJannet, Coll, Dummigan (Doherty 77), O’Reilly, Patching (P McEleney 105), B Kavanagh, McGonigle (Mullen 77), McMullan (Duffy 69).

ST PAT’S ATHLETIC: Lyness, Curtis, Redmond, McGrath, Breslin, McClelland (Mulraney 70), Lennon (McCormack 105), Forrester, Doyle (Leavy 75), Carty (Lonergan 70 ( Melia 113)), Murphy (Nolan 87).

Referee: N Doyle (Dublin)

Man of the Match: Brandon Kavanagh

Match Rating: 5/10