Derry City lose ground after second straight draw at Brandywell

There was more frustration for Derry City as they were held at home for the second week running, this time in a 1-1 draw with Sligo Rovers.

The Candystripes went into the game knowing that Shamrock Rovers had dropped points for a sixth successive game, and they had the opportunity to go nine points clear of the champions. But it wasn’t to be despite Ciaran Coll’s late equaliser.

City were quickly out of the blocks and there were early chances for both Ryan Graydon and Jamie McGonigle, with the striker particularly unlucky as he turned sharply from Ollie O’Neill’s cross but shot over.

There was real controversy just 10 minutes in when McGonigle scored what seemed to be the opening goal, only for referee Adriano Reale to pull the play back for a Derry City free-kick rather than giving the striker the advantage. The official was surrounded by furious Derry City players with the home side denied what looked like a perfectly good goal.

The Brandywell was stunned when Sligo took the lead against the run of play midway through the first-half. Reece Hutchinson found himself in enough space on the left wing to send a cross deep into the City area, and it was perfect for Max Mata who arrived at the back post to head past Brian Maher for his fifth goal of the season.

It looked as if it would be one of those nights for Derry, but with just eight minutes remaining they pulled themselves back into the game when Ben Doherty’s corner was brilliantly headed home by Coll.

Still, City were lucky not to fall behind again within seconds as Bogdan Vastsuk found himself clean through on goal, but he shot badly wide.

DERRY CITY: Maher, Boyce (Kavanagh 79), Coll, S McEleney (McLaughlin 87), Doherty, Diallo, P McEleney, Graydon, Patching (McEneff 67), O’Neill (Kavanagh 67), McGonigle.

SLIGO ROVERS: McNicholas, Brannefalk (O’Sullivan 42) (Browning 45), Mahon (Clancy 45), Pijnaker, Hutchinson, Hartmann, Morahan (Liivak 74), Vastsuk (Barlow 83), Bolger, Fitzgerald, Mata.

Referee: Adriano Reale.

Man of the Match: Ciaran Coll (Derry City)

Match Rating: 6/10