Derry City make it a hat-trick of wins as they put Dundalk to the sword at Brandywell

Derry City 3 Dundalk 0

Derry City made it three wins in a row as they dominated Dundalk at the Brandywell.

Just days after beating Bohemians, City produced their best home display of the season to see off Dundalk, who came to the Brandywell looking for their fifth successive victory.

The home side didn’t have to wait long to open the scoring with the opening goal coming just 20 minutes in.

Darragh Leahy’s attempted clearance was charged down by McEneff and the ball spun into the air just outside the Dundalk area, allowing Cian Kavanagh to pick out the midfielder running into space, and City’s top scorer had plenty of time to pick his spot and he drilled it low across Sheppard and into the net for his fifth goal of the season.

McEneff was City’s main threat throughout and he came so close to making it 2-0 early in the second half when he got on the end of Ben Doherty’s in-swinging corner, but his downward header was cleared off the line by the alert Paul Doyle.

That was the start of a good spell of pressure from the home side and they doubled their lead in spectacular fashion on the hour mark. Michael Duffy’s corner was headed away, but only to Brandon Kavanagh, who brought the ball down, took it into his stride and drilled a superb left-footed effort arrowing past Sheppard and into the net.

It could well have been 3-0 just minutes later when Cian Kavanagh showed great strength to race through on goal but he was unable to finish, with Sheppard coming off his line to charge down the striker’s shot.

Derry City almost gifted Dundalk a way back into the game with 15 minutes remaining when McJannet and Doherty miscued at the back, allowing substitute Cameron Elliott a free run on goal, but with time to pick his spot, he shot horribly over the crossbar.

Another big chance came and went for Dundalk just minutes later, and again Derry were let off the hook when Ryan O’Kane’s cross found substitute Pat Hoban unmarked, but the striker somehow headed wide from just a few yards out.

The visitors were made to pay for those missed chances when Adam O’Reilly went on an incredible 30-yard run through several challenges, all the way into the Dundalk area where he put a goal on a plate for Michael Duffy, who simply had to tap the ball into an empty net.

DERRY CITY: Maher, Boyce, McEleney (Coll 35), McJannet, Doherty; Diallo, O’Reilly, McEneff (Graydon 70), Kavanagh (Dummigan 70), Kavanagh (O’Neill 70), Duffy.

DUNDALK: Shepperd, Muller, Leahy (O’Kane 24), WIlliams; Davies, Lewis, Malley, Doyle (Kelly 68), Yli-Kokko (Hoban 68), McCourt (Elliott 74); J Martin (Ward 74).

Referee: Robert Harvey (Dublin)

Man of the Match: Adam O’Reilly (Derry City)

Match Rating: 7