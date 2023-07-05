Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins a front runner for English League One job

Derry City could be on the look out for a new manager in the coming days.

It is believed that Ruaidhri Higgins, who was in charge for his 100th game in the 1-1 draw with Shelbourne last week, has held talks with League One side Barnsley, and is a front runner for the vacant manager’s role at Oakwell Stadium.

Higgins, who took on his first senior management position at the Brandywell just over two years ago, has enjoyed success with the Candystripes, leading them to European qualification twice. He also led the club to a memorable FAI Cup success at the Aviva Stadium last November with a 4-0 win over Shelbourne.

Derry City are currently in third place in the Premier Division, six points behind Shamrock Rovers, having won just one of their last seven games.

It is understood that Barnsley are keen to appoint a new manager as soon as possible, and if that's the case, 38 year-old Higgins may not be in the dug-out for Derry’s Friday night's home game against Sligo Rovers.