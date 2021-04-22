Derry City part company with manager Devine by mutual consent after winless start to season

Derry City have parted ways with manager Declan Devine after the club started the season without a win in their opening six games.

The Candystripes confirmed the decision in a short statement on Twitter on Thursday morning, attributed to club chairman Philip O'Doherty.

"Derry City FC and Declan Devine have parted company by mutual consent," read the statement. "The Board wish to thank Declan for his service to the Club and wish him well for the future."

Derry had only gained two points from their opening six fixtures and were marooned at the bottom of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division table as a result.

That follows a 2020 season that, while admittedly impacted heavily by the coronavirus pandemic, saw Devine's side win just five of their 18 fixtures and avoid a relegation play-off by just one point.

And now the manager has paid the price for a similarly alarming start to the 2021 season, with his second managerial stint coming to an end just under a month into the new campaign.

He leaves having taken Derry to a fourth-placed finish and into Europe in 2019, while he also took them to the final of the EA Sports Cup in that same year, losing on penalties to Dundalk.

Devine's first stint at the Brandywell had come after succeeding Stephen Kenny in 2012, remaining in the hotseat for two years before leaving in 2014.