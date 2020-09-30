Derry City relegation fears growing as Candystripes fall to Sligo defeat

Sligo Rovers 1 Derry City 0

Derry City are sliding into a relegation battle after conceding another late goal to fall to their second league defeat in five days.

The Candystripes are now only three points above Finn Harps, who are in the relegation play-off spot, and four points ahead of Cork City, who are in last place, after a disappointing performance in Sligo which was settled by Ryan de Vries' late header.

City's final ball was lacking but that all changed when Walter Figueira picked up possession in midfield and swung a sensational pass to Ed McGinty's back post where Darren Cole of all people was charging in.

The ball landed right at the feet of Cole in mid-air but the full-back just couldn't direct it towards goal.

Sligo responded in kind and a sublime ball in behind Ciaran Coll gave Jesse Devers a run down the right. The Sligo man had too much pace for Coll and drove towards goal, before firing in a shot at Peter Cherrie's near post which the City goalkeeper spilled straight into the path of Ronan Coughlan.

Fortunately for the visitors, Cherrie was able to react quickly and block Coughlan's shot behind for a corner.

Derry boss Declan Devine had his head in his heads on 78 minutes after his team wasted a superb opportunity to take the lead.

Coughlan lost the ball to Stephen Mallon in midfield and the winger immediately played Ibrahim Meite in behind the Sligo defence. Instead of shooting from the angle, Meite fired the ball across goal towards the back post where Figueira was arriving but it came back off the post.

Sligo made their chance count less than 10 minutes later.

When Alex Cooper sent the ball back into the area, Coll and Cherrie left it to each other and allowed De Vries to head it into the net.

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty, Donelon (Cooper 81), Coughlan, De Vries, Noone, Devers (Banks 84), Seymore, Penninkangas, Morahan, Buckley, Ogedi-Uzokwe.

DERRY CITY: Cherrie, Coll, Toal, McJannett, Cole, McCormack, Malone (Mallon 60), Dunwoody (Harkin 84), Hammill, Figueira, Akintunde (Meite 73).

REFEREE: Neil Doyle.